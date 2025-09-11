From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Dear Georgia Tech Fans,

It has been an incredible start to our fall sports seasons, including two victories to opening the season for Brent Key and his team! Thank you so much for your continued support of Georgia Tech Athletics. On a personal note, thank you for the warm welcome that you’ve given my family since we arrived on The Flats this summer. We truly appreciate your kindness and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Georgia Tech family!

Engaging and receiving your feedback is important to me, as it allows our team to better understand our fanbase and to make informed decisions. And today, I ask for your feedback through a three-question survey at the bottom of this email.

In listening to many of you over the past few months, one of the things that I’ve learned is that playing our biggest football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is important to many of our most loyal and valued fans. As we look ahead to the 2026 football season, we have the opportunity to play our home game versus Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Similar to the benefit of playing this year’s home game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, playing Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium would provide us with a significant revenue lift. As you know, driving new revenue is critically important to the success of our teams in this new era of college athletics.

However, knowing how important the history, tradition and emotion of playing big games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is to our fan base, we have developed a season-ticket pricing proposal that would allow us to play next year’s Tennessee game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, while still providing us with significant revenue to allow us to continue to build on our momentum. However, the revenue benefit would not match what we would receive if the game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The season-ticket pricing model is for a seven-game home schedule in 2026, which would include playing Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The model is based on: 1) this year’s cost for a season ticket for a six-game home schedule, keeping the cost relatively flat (approximately 3-5% increase) and 2) adding the seventh home game (Tennessee) at a premium price, while still offering a strong value compared to similar high-demand matchups.

The options that I ask you to please consider are:

The Seven-Game All-In Price – All seven home games played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premier non-conference games against Tennessee and Colorado.

The Six-Game All-In Price – Six home games played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (including Colorado and all four ACC games) with the home game against Tennessee at Mercedes-Benz Stadium NOT included. However, Georgia Tech season-ticket members would have the first opportunity to purchase seats for the Tennessee game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they go on sale to the general public (the same model for season-ticket members as the 2025 Georgia game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

To provide you with some context, here are estimates of what the all-in cost of a season ticket for three sections in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field would look like in 2026 (these estimates include A-T fund donation where required and current six-game season-ticket cost, but a modest 3-5% increase on the base season ticket cost for 2026 has not yet been applied):