From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Yellow Jacket Fans,

On behalf of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes here in the Georgia Tech Athletic Association, I hope that you and your families are having a wonderful holiday season.

Of course, many of us have had the privilege of spending the week here in Orlando in anticipation of and preparation for Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl versus BYU. For those of you who are traveling down today and tomorrow, you’re in for an incredible time. Florida Citrus Sports – the organization that operates the Pop-Tarts Bowl and next week’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – is first-class all the way, and our players, coaches, staff and fans are benefitting from their hospitality.

There are a few events that I want to be sure to highlight for Tech fans that are in Orlando:

FRIDAY NIGHT FAN HQ

On Friday night , the place to be for Tech fans in Orlando is the Headwaters Lounge at the Rosen Shingle Creek, which will serve as the Yellow Jackets’ official Fan HQ. The festivities officially start at 8 p.m., and at 8:15 p.m., the voices of Georgia Tech football, Andy Demetra and Andrew Gardner, will host a Pop-Tarts Bowl Preview Show featuring an appearance by head coach Brent Key (I’ll also jump on for a few minutes following Coach Key unless it’s just too hard an act to follow!). The show cannot be heard or seen anywhere but at the Headwaters Lounge, so everyone in town is invited to join us for the exclusive experience. The fellowship and fun doesn’t end with the show, as the event will continue after Andy and Andrew sign off and include appearances by the Georgia Tech marching band, spirit team and, of course, everyone’s favorite mascot – Buzz! Admission is free, so be sure to join us at the Headwaters Lounge on Friday night .

OFFICIAL GEORGIA TECH PREGAME TAILGATE

The best place to get fired up with Yellow Jacket fans and enjoy great food, drink and entertainment before toe meets leather on Saturday is the official Georgia Tech Pregame Tailgate, which will take place on Tinker Field (adjacent to Camping World Stadium) from 12-3 p.m. There are still a limited number of spots available – click HERE to sign up before it fills up.

YELLOW JACKET ALLEY