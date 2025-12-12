Twenty-Five Student-Athletes to Graduate from Georgia Tech

THE FLATS – Twenty-five student-athletes are among the Georgia Tech students that will walk across the stage this weekend as a part of the Institute’s Fall 2025 commencement ceremonies at McCamish Pavilion and Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Tech athletics honored the graduates on Thursday at its semiannual graduation brunch. Featured speakers included director of athletics Ryan Alpert, assistant A.D./student-athlete development Kevin Cone, volleyball’s Anna Boezi and football’s Kyle Efford. As part of his remarks, Alpert recognized longtime senior associate A.D./student services Phyllis Labaw, who will retire in February after 21 years leading Georgia Tech’s academic services for student-athletes. As part of the event, the graduating Yellow Jackets received their stoles that identify them as student-athletes during commencement exercises.

Georgia Tech’s commencement ceremony for students receiving bachelor’s degrees will be held on Friday at McCamish Pavilion and the master’s ceremony will be held on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

In 2025, Georgia Tech athletics once again matches its all-time high by posting a 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), marking the fourth-straight year that Tech has matched or set a new GSR record. Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR above 90% and prior to 2016, Tech never had a GSR above 85%. Georgia Tech’s 94% GSR is also higher than the national average of 90%, while 12 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – have team GSRs that are at or above the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are five programs – golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – that all have perfect 100% GSR, while football’s 93% GSR exceeds the national average in its sport by 9%.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.