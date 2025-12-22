Georgia Tech Sells Out Bowl Ticket Allotment for Third-Straight Year

THE FLATS – For the third-straight year, Georgia Tech has sold out its full allotment of bowl tickets, as Tech’s allocation of tickets to see the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl versus No. 12 BYU is completely gone, Tech athletics has announced.

In addition to selling out its first allotment of tickets, Tech was able to secure additional tickets above its original allocation in order to fulfill all ticket requests that were made through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office. Seating was determined in order of Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points.

Georgia Tech previously sold out its allotment of tickets for the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Official ticket sales play a part in future bowl selections and were a factor in the Yellow Jackets being invited to play in this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl, which has become one of college football’s premier postseason destinations. This year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of only three non-College Football Playoff bowls that features a matchup between two nationally ranked teams.

DOWNLOAD PURCHASED TICKETS

Fans that purchased Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office can click HERE to download their tickets for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

For fans that did not request tickets through Georgia Tech, Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets are still available HERE.

GEORGIA TECH FAN HEADQUARTERS

Headwaters Lounge Bar at the Rosen Shingle Creek (9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando 32819) will serve as Georgia Tech’s official Pop-Tarts Bowl fan headquarters, beginning on Friday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. Gather with Yellow Jacket fans to get ready for Saturday’s game, with special appearances by the Georgia Tech pep band, spirit teams and national champion mascot, Buzz.