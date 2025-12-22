Georgia Tech Sells Out Bowl Ticket Allotment for Third-Straight Year

THE FLATS – For the third-straight year, Georgia Tech has sold out its full allotment of bowl tickets, as Tech’s allocation of tickets to see the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl versus No. 12 BYU is completely gone, Tech athletics has announced.
In addition to selling out its first allotment of tickets, Tech was able to secure additional tickets above its original allocation in order to fulfill all ticket requests that were made through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office. Seating was determined in order of Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points.
Georgia Tech previously sold out its allotment of tickets for the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl and 2024 Birmingham Bowl. Official ticket sales play a part in future bowl selections and were a factor in the Yellow Jackets being invited to play in this year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl, which has become one of college football’s premier postseason destinations. This year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of only three non-College Football Playoff bowls that features a matchup between two nationally ranked teams.
DOWNLOAD PURCHASED TICKETS
Fans that purchased Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office can click HERE to download their tickets for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
For fans that did not request tickets through Georgia Tech, Pop-Tarts Bowl tickets are still available HERE.
GEORGIA TECH FAN HEADQUARTERS
Headwaters Lounge Bar at the Rosen Shingle Creek (9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando 32819) will serve as Georgia Tech’s official Pop-Tarts Bowl fan headquarters, beginning on Friday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. Gather with Yellow Jacket fans to get ready for Saturday’s game, with special appearances by the Georgia Tech pep band, spirit teams and national champion mascot, Buzz.
OFFICIAL GEORGIA TECH PREGAME TAILGATE
Georgia Tech’s official pregame tailgate party will be held at Camping World Stadium’s Tinker Field on Saturday from Noon-3 p.m. Click HERE more information and to purchase tickets.
YELLOW JACKET ALLEY
Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football’s traditional pregame stadium arrival, will take place on Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m. Tech fans are encouraged join to line Yellow Jacket Alley to cheer on the Jackets as they arrive at Camping World Stadium for the showdown with BYU. The Ramblin’ Wreck will lead the way, along with Buzz and the Georgia Tech marching band and spirit squads.
Yellow Jacket Alley will take place along Rio Grande Ave. on the southwest side of Camping World Stadium, starting between Parking Lots 5 and 6, proceeding north on Rio Grande Ave. and into the stadium at Gate C.
The 22nd-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-3) look to become only the 10th 10-win team in Georgia Tech football history when they face No. 12 BYU (11-2) in Saturday’s 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.
For full information, visit ramblinwreck.com/bowl.
2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.
To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.
To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
