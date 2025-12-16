Numbers Reflect Growth, Impact of Georgia Tech Football

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s most successful regular season in more than a decade extends far beyond the playing field, as a wide range data reflects the growth and impact of the Yellow Jackets’ football program, locally, nationally and worldwide.

ATTENDANCE

286,161 fans attended Georgia Tech football’s six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field this season. The average attendance of 47,694 was the Yellow Jackets’ highest at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2015 and represented a 24.8% increase over 2024.

Georgia Tech sold out its final two games of the season at Bobby Dodd Stadium (Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse and Nov. 22 vs. Pitt), which marked the first time since 2015 that the Jackets sold out multiple home games in a season. Tech also drew 50,000-plus fans for its final three games of the year at Bobby Dodd (Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse and Nov. 22 vs. Pitt), which was the first time since 2011 that the Yellow Jackets played in front of three-straight home crowds of 50,000.

Student attendance was also at an all-time high in 2025, as Tech sold out its allotment of 7,000 student season tickets, shattering the previous record of 5,939 student season tickets sold in 2024. 12,000 Georgia Tech students attended the Oct. 25 homecoming game vs. Syracuse, which was a school record for single-game student attendance.

A standing-room-only crowd of 73,729 was in attendance for Georgia Tech’s home game versus Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the second-largest crowd to ever see the Yellow Jackets play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, behind only the 75,107 that were in attendance for the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Tennessee in only the second college football game ever played at the stadium.

TV VIEWERSHIP

More than 25 million viewers (25,113,822) tuned in live to watch Georgia Tech football during nine Nielsen-rated broadcasts during the 2025 regular season. The average viewership of 2.79 million ranks 19th nationally, up 34 spots from just two seasons ago, when the Yellow Jackets ranked 53rd nationally with 1.31 viewers over seven Nielsen-rated broadcasts during the 2023 regular season.

In seven games on ABC and ESPN, Georgia Tech averaged 3,437,832 viewers per game.

An average of 8.7 million viewers tuned in for the Yellow Jackets’ regular-season finale against Georgia, which was the largest TV audience in the history of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry, surpassing the average of 8.5 million viewers that watched last season’s eight-overtime battle between the Jackets and Bulldogs. The 8.7 million viewers for GT-UGA also made it the 15th most-watched college football game of the 2025 regular season and the 11th most-watched since Week 1.

EARNED MEDIA

Thanks to the Yellow Jackets’ surge in popularity, Georgia Tech’s brand was expanded on a worldwide scale in 2025. Most notably, Tech football’s earned media reach (exposure that an entity receives through unpaid, third-party media coverage) totaled 31.3 billion (or nearly four times the Earth’s population) over the Yellow Jackets’ 12 regular-season games. The earned media reach averaged 2.6 billion people worldwide per game and surpassed 3 billion for six games – Sept. 13 vs. Clemson (3.9 billion), Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (3.8 billion), Oct. 18 vs. Duke (4.2 billion), Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (3.1 billion), Nov. 1 vs. NC State (3.5 billion) and Nov. 28 vs. Georgia (5.3 billion).

The earned media reach of 31.3 billion is nearly twice as large as just three seasons ago, when Georgia Tech had a worldwide earned media reach of 16.3 billion during the 2022 season. It’s also up more than 50% year-over-year, compared to a reach of 20.7 billion during the 2024 regular season.

AD EQUIVALENCY VALUE

The earned media reach of Yellow Jackets’ football was a nine-figure value for Georgia Tech, as the ad equivalency value for Tech football (what an entity would have to pay for advertising equivalent to what it received in earned media) was $145.9 million during the 2025 regular season.

The ad equivalency value earned by Tech football has multiplied a whopping nine times over the last three seasons, from just over $15 million in 2022, and is up nearly 50% from a year ago ($100.7 million during the 2024 regular season).

SOCIAL MEDIA

In addition to the staggering numbers from traditional media, Georgia Tech’s social media footprint also expanded greatly during the 2025 regular season. Tech football had 28.8 million social media impressions, with a worldwide reach of 98.5 million, over the course of 12 regular-season games.

GATECH.EDU

Peak views of gatech.edu, the Institute’s official website, totaled nearly 180,000 over the course of Georgia Tech football’s 12 gamedays during the 2025 regular season. Peak views are defined as the highest number of simultaneous visitors during a specific timeframe (in this case, Tech football gamedays).

MERCHANDISING AND CONCESSIONS

Georgia Tech set all-time sales records for merchandising, licensing and concessions during the course of the 2025 season, with total revenue from those areas up 50% over 2024.