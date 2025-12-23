Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Shatter Records in the Classroom

In addition to all 13 teams achieving a 3.0 team GPA, Georgia Tech’s 328 student-athletes had a mean GPA of 3.30, which matched Tech athletics’ all-time high for the third-straight semester.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes collectively had an astonishing Fall 2025 semester academically, highlighted by all 13 of the Yellow Jackets’ programs earning team grade point averages of 3.0 or higher for the first time in history.

“As the landscape of college athletics changes, one thing that remains constant here on The Flats is the value of a Georgia Tech education and degree,” vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “The young people that choose to come to Georgia Tech are truly making a 40-year decision. Therefore, I couldn’t be more proud of how our student-athletes embrace and take advantage of the opportunity through their hard work in the classroom. I’m also incredibly grateful for our academic support staff, our coaches and our partners on campus for all that they do to support our student-athletes’ academic endeavors.”

Other highlights from the fall semester include:

77% of student-athletes (252) posting a 3.0 GPA or higher;

68% (222) earning Faculty Honors or Dean’s Lost recognition;

first-year student-athletes achieving a 3.22 mean GPA;

nationally ranked golf leading all teams with a 3.68 GPA;

NCAA qualifier women’s tennis leading women’s teams with a 3.65 GPA;

football shattering its team record with a 3.17 team GPA – prior to this semester, its highest all-time GPA was 3.03 (spring 2025) and its highest in-season GPA was 3.00 (fall 2024);

men’s basketball also obliterating its team record with a 3.16 team GPA, surpassing 3.0 for the first time in program history.

Making Georgia Tech athletics’ academic achievements even more impressive is that 84% of its student-athletes major in business (53%), engineering (20%), sciences (7%), design (2.5%) and computing (1.5%).

GEORGIA TECH TEAM GRADE POINT AVERAGES (Fall 2025)

Baseball: 3.35

Men’s Basketball: 3.16

Women’s Basketball: 3.20

Men’s Cross Country/Track and Field: 3.29

Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field: 3.29

Football: 3.17

Golf: 3.68

Softball: 3.28

Men’s Swimming and Diving: 3.24

Women’s Swimming and Diving: 3.46

Men’s Tennis: 3.34

Women’s Tennis: 3.65

Volleyball: 3.44

