Friday’s Fan HQ to Include Preview Show ft. Key, Alpert

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday’s Georgia Tech Fan Headquarters at the Headwaters Lounge Bar in Orlando will include a live 30-minute Pop-Tarts Bowl preview show, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Andy Demetra and Andrew Gardner, and featuring interviews with head coach Brent Key and vice president/director of athletics Ryan Alpert. Headwaters is located in the Rosen Shingle Creek (9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando 32819). As previously announced, Headwaters will serve as Georgia Tech’s official Pop-Tarts Bowl fan headquarters on Friday evening, beginning at 8 p.m. Tech fans are invited to gather to get ready for Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl showdown versus No. 12 BYU, with special appearances by the Georgia Tech pep band, spirit teams and national champion mascot, Buzz.

From 8:15-8:45 p.m., Demetra and Gardner will host the exclusive preview show for fans in attendance at Headwaters. The duo will recap the regular season, break down Saturday’s matchup with BYU and welcome Key and Alpert for their insights. Admission for Friday’s Georgia Tech Fan HQ and Pop-Tarts Bowl preview show is FREE and open to all Yellow Jacket fans. As a reminder, other pregame fan activities include: POP-TARTS BOWL PEP RALLY The Pop-Tarts Bowl will hold a pep rally featuring both teams’ bands, spirit squads and mascots on Friday at Live! Pointe Orlando (9101 International Dr., Orlando 32819) on Friday. The Georgia Tech portion of the pep rally begins at 4 p.m. (BYU’s portion begins at 3:30 p.m.). OFFICIAL GEORGIA TECH PREGAME TAILGATE Georgia Tech’s official pregame tailgate party will be held at Camping World Stadium’s Tinker Field on Saturday from Noon-3 p.m. Click HERE more information and to purchase tickets. YELLOW JACKET ALLEY Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football’s traditional pregame stadium arrival, will take place on Saturday beginning at 1:15 p.m. Tech fans are encouraged join to line Yellow Jacket Alley to cheer on the Jackets as they arrive at Camping World Stadium for the showdown with BYU. The Ramblin’ Wreck will lead the way, along with Buzz and the Georgia Tech marching band and spirit squads. Yellow Jacket Alley will take place along Rio Grande Ave. on the southwest side of Camping World Stadium, starting between Parking Lots 5 and 6, proceeding north on Rio Grande Ave. and into the stadium at Gate C.