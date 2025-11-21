Georgia Tech Matches Record NCAA Graduation Success Rate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has maintained its record-setting 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in the 2024-25 data that was released by the NCAA this week.

Georgia Tech’s 94% GSR matches the all-time high that it set last year and marks the fifth-straight year that it has topped 90%. Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR of 90% and prior to 2016, Tech had never achieved a GSR of 85%.

Georgia Tech also continues to maintain its gap over the national GSR average, as its 94% GSR is four percentage points higher than the national average of 90%, which also remained steady from last year.

In addition to matching an all-time high GSR as a department, 12 of Tech’s 13 teams* have individual team GSRs that are at or above than the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are five programs – golf, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – that have perfect 100% GSRs. Football’s 93% GSR exceeds the national average in its sport by 9%.

“There’s no greater measure of success in college athletics than student-athletes earning their degrees, so achieving a 94% Graduation Success Rate is a great point of pride for the entire Georgia Tech community,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “I’m grateful for the hard work that our student-athletes put into their academic achievement and for the support that they receive from their coaches, our academic services staff and partners across campus.”

GSR measures the success of an athletics department in graduating its student-athletes within a six-year period. Unlike Federal Graduation Rate, which assesses only first-time, full-time freshmen, GSR also includes transfer students and mid-year enrollees in the sample. Student-athletes who leave an institution while in good academic standing before exhausting athletics eligibility are removed from the cohort of their initial institution (essentially passed to another squad’s GSR cohort if they transfer and removed altogether in the case of early departures for professional careers). The GSR provides a more complete and accurate look at actual student-athlete success by taking into account the full variety of participants in Division I athletics and tracking their academic outcomes.

The latest GSR cohort includes student-athletes that enrolled at Georgia Tech from 2015-18.

GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES (since the NCAA began publishing GSR in 2004-05)

2004-05: 67%

2005-06: 69%

2006-07: 69%

2007-08: 70%

2008-09: 71%

2009-10: 75%

2010-11: 78%

2011-12: 76%

2012-13: 79%

2013-14: 81%

2014-15: 84%

2015-16: 87%

2016-17: 88%

2017-18: 89%

2018-19: 88%

2019-20: 89%

2020-21: 90%

2021-22: 91%

2022-23: 92%

2023-24: 94%

2024-25: 94%

Sport GSR National Average Golf 100% 93% Softball 100% 94% Men’s Tennis 100% 94% Women’s Tennis 100% 96% Volleyball 100% 95% Men’s Swimming & Diving 97% 92% Women’s Swimming & Diving 97% 97% Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field 94% 92% Baseball 93% 90% Football 93% 84% Women’s Basketball 92% 92% Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field 90% 84% Men’s Basketball 80% 85%

* cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field are compiled as one sport for Graduation Success Rate purposes

