A-T Fund Year-End Giving – 2025

THE FLATS – Historically, December is a popular time for giving, as it is the last chance to take advantage of annual tax benefits. In 2025, it is also a great time to support Georgia Tech athletics, as all new gifts to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund through Dec. 31 will receive four A-T Fund priority points per $100 given (double the two points normally allotted per $100 given).

There are several ways to make a year-end gift:

Make a gift online: All credit card donations can be made online at www.atfund.org/give. Donations made by credit card must be charged by 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2025. Please select from funds listed or use the “Other” option for other funds not listed. To contribute to Fourth Quarter, be sure to select the Athletic Scholarship Fund. Please note that credit cards sent by mail may not be received and charged in time for 2025 credit.

Make a gift by check: Donations by check must be dated and postmarked by the US Post Office by December 31, 2025. Delivery services like UPS and FedEx are not acceptable postmarks. Please make checks payable to the “A-T Fund” and include a note with information relevant to your gift. Please mail checks to:

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

Georgia Tech Athletic Association

177 North Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA 30332

Make a gift of stock: All gifts of stock can be directed to Truist Bank at 888-516-5247, with documentation copied to A-T Fund associate director Anita Lee (alee@athletics.gatech.edu). Click HERE for full stock transfer information and instructions.

Tax Receipt Information: All 2025 tax year gifts will be receipted in January 2026.

ALEXANDER-THARPE FUND HOLIDAY OFFICE HOURS AND CONTACT INFORMATION

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund staff is available during regular business hours (Monday-Friday – 8 a.m-5 p.m.) through the end of 2025 by phone (404-894-5414) and email (atfund@athletics.gatech.edu). Click HERE to view the A-T Fund staff directory.

While staff members will be available by phone and email through the end of 2025, the A-T Fund office will be closed for in-person visits from Dec. 22-26 due to Georgia Tech’s campus being closed for the holidays.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

Fourth Quarter

Less than two weeks remain for the Georgia Tech community to take advantage of the A-T Fund’s year-end Fourth Quarter Initiative, which gives supporters the opportunity to receive four A-T Fund priority points for every $100 donated to the Athletic Scholarship Fund through Dec. 31. The Athletic Scholarship Fund provides direct support for student-athletic scholarships and is one of the A-T Fund’s highest annual priorities, as it helps bridge the gap between endowment returns and scholarship costs.

Fourth Quarter gifts to the Athletic Scholarship Fund will provide donors with four A-T Fund priority points per $100 donated, which is double the two points normally allotted per $100 given. A-T Fund priority points are used to allocate benefits such as seat locations and parking for Georgia Tech athletics home events, as well as access to tickets for away games and postseason events, including ACC and NCAA Championships, bowl games and the College Football Playoff. To contribute to the Fourth Quarter Initiative and begin collecting four A-T Fund priority points for every $100 donated, click HERE. For more information, visit atfund.org/4th-quarter.

