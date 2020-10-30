Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 7 vs. Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Saturday, Oct. 31 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Mike Golic
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 135 / XM  194

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide

***TAILGATING UPDATE***
Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Notre Dame will remain the same as the first three home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (1:30 p.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (2 p.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (2-3 p.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.

DID YOU KNOW?
With 308 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards, 205 kickoff return yards this season, Georgia Tech true Fr. RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the first player from a Power Five conference to record 300 rushing, 200 receiving and 200 kickoff return yards in his team’s first six games of the season since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2017.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Georgia Tech to Honor Famed Black Watch Defense vs. ND
Monday: Harvin Named to “Ray’s 4” Again
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Harvin Named National Punter of the Week
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Family Portrait
Thursday: VIDEO/PHOTOS: Black Watch Uniform Reveal

