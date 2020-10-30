The Last Word Before Game 7 vs. Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Saturday, Oct. 31 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
Analyst: Mike Golic
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 135 / XM 194 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
DID YOU KNOW?
With 308 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards, 205 kickoff return yards this season, Georgia Tech true Fr. RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the first player from a Power Five conference to record 300 rushing, 200 receiving and 200 kickoff return yards in his team’s first six games of the season since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2017.
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 7️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 @djimoskie_69
👑 @JalenCamp__
👑 @tobiasoliver_8
👑 @jpmason27 #4the404 /// #NDvsGT pic.twitter.com/skDBXVnjGI
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 29, 2020
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Georgia Tech to Honor Famed Black Watch Defense vs. ND
Monday: Harvin Named to “Ray’s 4” Again
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Harvin Named National Punter of the Week
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Family Portrait
Thursday: VIDEO/PHOTOS: Black Watch Uniform Reveal