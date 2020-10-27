Jackets to Battle Notre Dame at Bobby Dodd Stadium

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub , the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

With 308 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards and 205 kickoff return yards this season, Georgia Tech true Fr. RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the first player from a Power Five conference to record 300 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and 200 kickoff return yards in the team’s first six games of the season since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2017.

Top Storylines

• For the second time in as many home games, Georgia Tech welcomes a top-five opponent to Bobby Dodd Stadium when No. 4 Notre Dame visits for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday.

• In 85 seasons since the Associated Press released its first college football rankings in 1936, Georgia Tech is playing top-five opponents in consecutive home games for only the second time when it welcomes No. 4 ND just two weeks after it hosted top-ranked Clemson. The only other time the Yellow Jackets played host to top-five teams in back-to-back home games came in 1983, when it hosted No. 5 North Carolina two weeks before it welcomed No. 5 Auburn to Grant Field.

• Georgia Tech and Notre Dame are renewing their rivalry for the 36th time in a series that dates back to 1922, but are squaring off in a conference matchup for the first time. ND, which is a full-time member of the ACC in all sports but football, is playing a full ACC slate in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series, 28-6-1. However, the Yellow Jackets have had recent success against the Irish, winning two of the last four games in the series — a 33-3 rout at ND in 2007 and a 35-28 victory in the 1999 Gator Bowl (at the conclusion of the 1998 season). During that 2-2 span, the Jackets’ two losses were a 30-22 defeat at No.8 ND in 2015 and a 14-10 home loss to the second-ranked Irish in 2006.

• Georgia Tech will pay homage to its famed Black Watch defense of the 1980s on Saturday when it wears throwback uniforms featuring black jerseys that the Yellow Jackets wore under head coach Bill Curry from 1980-86.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

