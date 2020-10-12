With its first four home football games of the 2020 season already declared sellouts at socially distanced Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech athletics has introduced a new way for fans that would normally be in attendance for Tech home games but aren’t able to attend this year to continue to support the Yellow Jackets through the purchase of virtual tickets.

Fans that purchase virtual tickets will receive commemorative ticket sheets featuring the Yellow Jackets’ original 2020 football schedule and be a part a drawing for exclusive prizes, including:

a 404 football, signed by head coach Geoff Collins ;

; a tailgate at home package, which includes a Kroger gift card and other essential items for enjoying games from home;

a personalized video message from a Georgia Tech coach of the winner’s choosing;

the ultimate Georgia Tech adidas swag pack, which will include an official pair of GT wide receiver’s gloves;

a chance to lead the “Yellow Jackets” chant on the videoboard during an upcoming home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium (via pre-recorded video).

PURCHASE VIRTUAL TICKETS

Virtual ticket options include:

SINGLE SEAT – $10

Includes:

one (1) entry into prize drawing

one (1) commemorative ticket sheet (limit of one sheet per every five single seats purchased)

ROW (10 SEATS) – $100

Includes:

fifteen (15) entries into prize drawing

four (4) commemorative ticket sheets (limit of four sheets per every five rows purchased)

SECTION (100 seats) – $1,000

Includes:

one hundred and seventy-five (175) entries into the prize drawing

ten (10) commemorative ticket sheets

Additionally, when virtual tickets are purchased, the buyer will receive a personalized link to share with friends. For every virtual ticket that is purchased by friends using the referral link, the original buyer will receive one (1) additional entry for the prize drawing.



All proceeds from the sale of virtual tickets will go to the Support The Swarm Fund. Georgia Tech athletics created the Support The Swarm Fund to help maintain the momentum built before the sports world came to a halt in March 2020 and carry it through the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, which include the loss of revenue due to limited seating capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall. Georgia Tech athletics needs support from Yellow Jacket fans more than ever before, because without it, not only could the Jackets’ momentum be thwarted, but if could take years to regain.

Current Georgia Tech football season ticket members and those who have previously donated to the Support The Swam Fund will receive automatic entries into the prize drawing to reflect their investment level.

The prize drawing will take place on Oct. 30, 2020 with five winners (one for each prize) selected at random.

Virtual and commemorative tickets do not grant admission to any Georgia Tech sporting events.