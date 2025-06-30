Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s slate of six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025 are on sale now.

In addition to single-game tickets going on sale on Monday, Tech has also announced its full promotional schedule for the 2025 campaign.

Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb – 3:30 p.m.

Presented by Emory Healthcare

Youth Sports/Spirit Day

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Clemson – Noon

Presented by Renasant Bank

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Temple*

Presented by Kroger

Family Weekend/First Responders Day

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech*

Presented by Delta

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Weekend

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse*

Presented by Invesco QQQ

Homecoming/10th Anniversary of Miracle on Techwood Drive Celebration

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt*

Presented by Coca-Cola

Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive (25th Anniversary)

Click HERE to purchase single-game tickets

***In honor of Military Appreciation Day, fans can purchase tickets for just $25 to be distributed to organizations serving military members and veterans in metro Atlanta***

* Kickoff time to be announced by the ACC and its television partners no sooner than 12 days prior to gameday

Videoboard Messages

Georgia Tech athletics is proud to announce that it will offer fans the opportunity to purchase in-game videoboard messages during the 2025 season via a quick and easy-to-use online portal. For more information and to purchase an in-game videoboard message, click HERE.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

