Tailgating to Remain Prohibited for Friday’s Game vs. Louisville

THE FLATS – In conjunction with Institute officials, Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that on-campus tailgating will remain prohibited for Friday’s home football game versus Louisville.

“As we continued to monitor the Covid-19 situation on our campus and in our community, as well as observe practices and protocols instituted by our peers across college athletics, we have decided that it remains in the best interests of our entire Georgia Tech family to not allow tailgating for Friday’s game against Louisville,” director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Just like last month’s home opener versus UCF, this was not a decision that was made easily. However, at this time, we still feel that the safest course of action is to invite fans to come straight from their vehicles to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where we can better safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors through the protocols that we have in place designed to mitigate the risk of the transmission of Covid-19.

“I’d also like to add that the Georgia Tech student body has set a tremendous example, both by sacrificing many of their normal social activities in an effort to keep our campus safe during this ongoing pandemic and by wearing masks and practicing social distancing during our first home game,” Stansbury continued. “I feel that it is appropriate to join them in their efforts by foregoing tailgating, masking up and maintaining distance whenever possible when fans come to campus to cheer on the Yellow Jackets against the Cardinals this Friday. We will continue to monitor the situation and guidance from public health experts as we consider the possibility of re-instituting on-campus tailgating for home games later this season.”

Attending Friday night's @GeorgiaTechFB vs. Louisville game? Approved face coverings are required at all times while at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including while approaching the stadium & in security lines. Full safety protocols: https://t.co/tKzXui7oWw#TogetherWeSwarm /// #4the404 pic.twitter.com/cWNQldAXZ9 — Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) October 5, 2020

Chairs, tables, grills and coolers will not be permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle and no loitering or gatherings of any size will be permitted in any on-campus area outside of the Bobby Dodd Stadium footprint for Friday’s game. Those who purchased parking passes for RV lots are still permitted to park their RVs on campus, but will not be permitted to participate in any tailgating activities outside of their vehicles. If a pass-holder for an RV lot wishes to exchange their pass for a spot in a standard lot on Friday, they may do so by contacting the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office.

Fans are still urged to arrive on campus and enter the stadium early, as a rush at the gates right before kickoff may cause delays that could keep fans from getting to their seats by kickoff. Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff (5 p.m.) and stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff (5:30 p.m.).

To encourage fans to arrive early, all stadium concessions will be available beginning when gates open at 5:30 p.m. and selected items will be available at a discounted price for the first hour (5:30-6:30 p.m.). Discounted concession items for early arrivals include 32-oz. fountain beverages ($3), hot dogs ($2), pretzels ($3), nachos ($3) and popcorn ($2).

Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference showdown versus Louisville kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. An extremely limited number of tickets remain for Friday’s contest and can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

