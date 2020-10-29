ProJackets Football Report: Week 8

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 7.

Tight end Darren Waller leads the way this week hauling in his third touchdown reception of the year and second in as many weeks. Despite the 45-20 loss to the Bucs, Waller pulled in six catches for 50 yards to bring his total to 345 on the season. The NFL also released a feature on Waller’s inspirational story: “If I can reach one person, that’s good enough for me.”

The Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker continue to roll as they improve to 6-1 after a 43-16 dismantling of Denver. Butker finished 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 40-yarder, and boomed a season-high nine kickoffs for touchbacks in the game.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis hauled down his 13th defender of the season with a tackle in the Jaguars’ 39-29 loss to the Chargers, while the Titans’ Chris Milton continues to be a force on special teams in a grueling 27-24 setback to the Steelers — Tennessee’s first loss of the season.

