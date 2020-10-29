ProJackets Football Report: Week 8

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 7.
Tight end Darren Waller leads the way this week hauling in his third touchdown reception of the year and second in as many weeks. Despite the 45-20 loss to the Bucs, Waller pulled in six catches for 50 yards to bring his total to 345 on the season. The NFL also released a feature on Waller’s inspirational story: “If I can reach one person, that’s good enough for me.”
.@Raiders TE Darren Waller battled with a drug addiction that nearly cost him his life.
This is his incredible story of addiction, recovery and becoming an inspiration to those struggling with addiction.
Full video: https://t.co/JX5LD9njvU pic.twitter.com/NoABvtgNg6
— NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2020
The Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker continue to roll as they improve to 6-1 after a 43-16 dismantling of Denver. Butker finished 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 40-yarder, and boomed a season-high nine kickoffs for touchbacks in the game.
Defensive end Adam Gotsis hauled down his 13th defender of the season with a tackle in the Jaguars’ 39-29 loss to the Chargers, while the Titans’ Chris Milton continues to be a force on special teams in a grueling 27-24 setback to the Steelers — Tennessee’s first loss of the season.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 7 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
DNP - Injury
Broncos (2-3)
|GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 43, Broncos 16
GP: 1
FGs Made: 3
FGs Attempted: 3
Longest FG: 40
PATs: 4
KO: 9
Avg: 65.0
TB: 9
Chiefs (6-1)
|GP: 7
FGs Made: 13
FGs Attempted: 14
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 19
KO: 44
Avg: 63.8
TB: 31
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Jaguars 29, Chargers 39
Non-active roster
Jaguars (1-6)
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Jaguars 29, Chargers 39
DNP
Jaguars (1-6)
|GP: 4
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 29, Chargers 39
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 0
Assisted: 1
Jaguars (1-6)
|GP: 6
Total Tackles: 13
Solo: 8
Assisted: 5
Passes Defended: 1
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|49ers 33, Patriots 6
GP: 1
Patriots (2-4)
|GP: 6
GS: 6
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Steelers 27, Titans 24
Played 17 special teams snaps
Titans (5-1)
|GP: 7
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Bucs 45, Raiders 20
GP: 1
Receptions: 6
Receiving Yards 50
Avg.: 8.3
Receiving TDs: 1
Raiders (3-3)
|GP: 6
Receptions: 40
Receiving Yards: 345
Avg.: 8.6
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 3
