Ways to Give

Why Give?

Georgia Tech athletics created the Support The Swarm Fund to help maintain the momentum it built before the sports world came to a halt in March and carry it through the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19. Georgia Tech athletics needs support from Yellow Jacket fans more than ever before, because without it, not only could the Jackets’ momentum be thwarted, but it could take years to regain. Additionally, for every $100 contributed, donors will also receive three (3) A-T Fund priority points. A-T Fund priority points are used to determine the order in which Georgia Tech fans have access to tickets, seating, parking and postseason events, which could prove to be especially valuable for as long as capacity remains limited at venues due to Covid-19 safety protocols. View more reasons below:

Support the Swarm Overview Director of Athletics’ explains the importance of the Support the Swarm Fund.

Momentum Georgia Tech athletics needs support from Yellow Jacket fans more than ever before, because without it, not only could the Jackets’ momentum be thwarted, but it could take years to regain. Watch the clip below to hear from Todd Stansbury on the importance of maintaining our momentum.

Fan Culture Georgia Tech fans are known for their undying passion for the White & Gold. On a campus teeming with excellence across numerous academic disciplines, our community expects similar levels of effort and success across our fields, our gyms, our courses, our pools and our tracks. Yellow Jacket supporters take pride in the achievements and efforts of each individual student-athlete.

Everyday Champions The EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS blueprint, comprised of the three pillars that guide our student-athletes in their journey to differentiate themselves and succeed in all aspects of life. Yellow Jacket student-athletes will strive to be EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS through three characteristics unique to Georgia Tech: WINNING Competing for championships at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics in the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA Division I. THE INSTITUTE Excelling in one of the most rigorous and rewarding academic institutions in the world. TOTAL PERSON PROGRAM Pursuing Dr. Homer Rice’s model of excellence and personal well-being in all aspects of life. Georgia Tech expects to produce EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS that not only achieve extraordinary things as a student-athlete but are market-ready professionals poised to become the latest in a long line of Georgia Tech student-athletes to produce extraordinary results after they get out.

