New Uniforms for Georgia Tech Football

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will don new uniforms in 2025, as the Yellow Jackets’ new white, Tech gold and dark grey uniforms were revealed on Tuesday.

The new threads represent Georgia Tech football’s first full uniform revamp since 2022 and feature adidas’ latest state-of-the-art adizero X design.

The white jerseys include metallic Tech gold numerals with navy trim and two metallic Tech gold stripes on each sleeve. The Tech gold jerseys are the reverse of the white jerseys, with white numerals/navy trim and white sleeve stripes. A metallic Tech gold stripe bisects the two white sleeve stripes on the Tech gold jerseys.

The base color of the new dark grey design pays homage to the Institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology. Metallic Tech gold numerals are outlined in white, and the metallic Tech gold sleeve stripes are bisected by a white stripe.

All three jerseys include Tech’s iconic interlocking GT logo on the collar with the Atlantic Coast Conference logo on the right side of the chest and adidas’ three-stripe logo on the left side of the chest.

The white pants feature two metallic Tech gold stripes running the full length of each leg, while the Tech gold pants include a pair of white stripes on each leg, bisected by a Tech gold stripe. The dark grey pants have two metallic Tech gold leg stripes, bisected by a white stripe.

All three sets of pants include the interlocking GT logo on the right hip and adidas logo on the left hip.

The Yellow Jackets will debut the new uniforms on Friday, Aug. 29 when they open the 2025 season with a highly anticipated intersectional matchup at Colorado (8 p.m. ET – ESPN). The unis will be worn at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the first time when Tech opens its home schedule against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6 (3:30 p.m. – ACC Network Extra).

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection Keylan Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now.

Season tickets include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tech’s 2025 mini-plan includes tickets to the home opener versus Gardner-Webb, Hall of Fame Weekend against Virginia Tech and Senior Day versus Pitt. Mini-plans offer a better value than purchasing seats at single-game prices without the commitment of a full season ticket.

For more information and to purchase 2025 Georgia Tech football tickets today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.