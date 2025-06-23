Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Announced

THE FLATS – All-America golf duo Anders Albertson and Ollie Schniederjans, who together helped Georgia Tech win three ACC championships and reach NCAA Match Play twice in four years, and All-America offensive lineman Shaq Mason headline a stellar group of former Yellow Jacket student-athletes who have been elected to be inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. The eight-member Class of 2025 also includes Tech’s first women’s basketball coach Jim Culpepper, who helped usher in varsity athletics for women on The Flats, All-America baseball catcher Zane Evans, two-time All-America hurdler Montrell Person, three-time All-America tennis star Juan Spir and All-America golfer Matt Weibring. “We are proud to announce the members of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025,” said Georgia Tech vice president/interim director of athletics Jon Palumbo. “Georgia Tech has one of the most prestigious halls of fame in all of college athletics due to the long, storied history of Tech athletics and the success that so many legendary Yellow Jackets have attained on The Flats and beyond. Congratulations to the eight members of the Class of 2025 on joining this impressive club. We’re looking forward to celebrating them and the Class of 2024 when Tech football hosts Virginia Tech the weekend of Oct. 10-11.” Georgia Tech will officially induct the Classes of 2024 and 2025 on Friday, Oct. 10, at the Ferst Center for the Arts on the Georgia Tech campus, and will honor the entire group at halftime of the Yellow Jackets’ football game vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11. Tickets are available for the public to purchase here. The 2024 class, announced last summer, includes former head football coach Paul Johnson, all-America women’s basketball player Tyaunna Marshall, ACC champion golfer Paul Haley II, All-America diver Hannah Krimm, All-America long and triple jumper James Lemons, All-America baseball slugger Daniel Palka, All-America football guard Omoregie Uzzi and All-Atlantic Coast Conference tight end Ken Whisenhunt. Following is a look at each member of the 2025 Hall of Fame class:

Anders Albertson, Golf (2010-15) Having earned All-America honors in three of his four years on The Flats, Albertson is one of only five players to ever win the individual Atlantic Coast Conference Championship twice (2013, 2015), and one of six to make the All-ACC Golf team all four years. The Woodstock, Ga., native was a third-team All-American in 2013, and an honorable mention selection in 2012 and 2015. He won three tournaments in his career, the two ACC titles and the 2015 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. He helped Tech win three ACC team championships and advance to match play at the NCAA Championship twice during his four years. Albertson ranks No. 7 in career stroke average at Tech (71.49), No. 4 in career rounds played (150), No. 4 in even/under-par rounds (93) and No. 8 in top-10 finishes (21). A recipient of the Byron Nelson Award as the nation’s top senior golfer in 2015, Albertson also represented the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup following his senior year. He also excelled off the golf course, twice being named an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America and making the Academic All-ACC golf team all four years.

Jim Culpepper, Women’s Basketball Head Coach (1974-80) – Posthumous Culpepper served as the Institute’s first varsity women’s basketball head coach from 1974-80 and compiled 70 wins as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, including records of 19-8 (1976-77), 23-4 (1977-78), and 18-8 (1978-79). The Jackets’ .852 winning percentage in 1977-78 remains a Georgia Tech women’s basketball single-season record, and their 23 wins are still tied for the third-most in single-season program history. In addition to being the first head coach in Tech women’s basketball history, he also helped start the Yellow Jackets’ women’s volleyball, tennis and softball programs in the coming years. He also served as the first full-time director of intramural activities during his 12 years at the Institute. In all, Culpepper spent over 45 years in education as a full-time staff member and volunteer. Following his retirement from education, Culpepper continued his life in athletics, competing in Masters/Senior Track and Field. Earning over 200 medals in his Senior Olympics career, Culpepper won state championships in the shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, hammer throw, long jump, triple jump and 50-meter dash. He earned all-American honors in the discus throw and was awarded the Sportsmanship Award by the Georgia Golden Olympics.

Zane Evans, Baseball (2011-13) Named an NCBWA all-America second team selection and a third-team all-American by Baseball America, ABCA/Rawlings and Collegiate Baseball in 2013, Evans was also a first-team all-ACC honoree and a national finalist for the 2013 Johnny Bench Award, given to the nation’s top catcher. A 2013 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, Evans led the team in hitting (.361) and RBIs (66) his junior season. A two-time all-ACC academic team member and a member of the 2012 ACC Championship all-tournament team, Evans was drafted in the fourth round by the Kansas City Royals in 2013. He spent five seasons in the Royals farm system, reaching as high as Triple-A in 2016. Also a Baseball America freshman all-American in 2011, Evans hit .310 with 215 hits, including 23 home runs, two triples and 43 doubles at the plate for his career at Tech from 2011-13. He also drove in 163 RBIs and scored 115 runs in 181 games at Tech, which also included 33 games on the mound where he went 2-3 overall with 10 saves and a 3.57 ERA.

Shaq Mason, Football (2011-14) Named an All-American by five different organizations as a senior in 2014, Mason started 39 straight games at right guard to close his collegiate career (final 12 of 2012, all 13 in 2013, all 14 in 2014). He played in 52 games with 40 starts in all and helped lead Georgia Tech to two ACC Coastal Division championships, four bowl berths and two bowl victories during his career. USA Today named Mason to its first team in 2014, while Sports Illustrated, Phil Steele and the Football Writers Association named him to their second teams. Mason captained the 2014 team that finished 11-3, won the ACC Coastal Division title, beat No. 8 Mississippi State in the Orange Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 7 nationally. He was named to 2014 Associated Press all-bowl team after helping Georgia Tech rush for an Orange Bowl-record 452 yards in their 49-34 win over Mississippi State, completing a season in which the Jackets led the nation in rushing offense (342.1 ypg). Selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Mason helped lead the Patriots to three-straight Super Bowls, including wins in Super Bowl LI and LIII. In 10 NFL seasons, Mason has appeared in 152 games for the Patriots (2015-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022) and Houston Texans (2023-24).

Montrell Person, Track and Field (2001-05) One of Tech’s most decorated hurdlers, Person earned All-America honors twice in the high hurdles (2004 outdoor 110m high hurdles, 2005 indoor 60m high hurdles) and won four ACC Championships (2004 and 2005 60m HH, 2004 and 2005 110m HH). He earned All-ACC honors five times in his career on The Flats and still holds the Tech record in the 60-meter high hurdles (7.76 seconds in 2004). In addition, Person twice earned NCAA all-East region honors in the 110m high hurdles (2004 and 2005), and holds the fifth-fastest time in the 55-meter high hurdles (7.30), and he qualified to compete in the 2004 Olympic trials. He was twice recognized for his performances by receiving the Buddy Fowlkes Competitor Award twice (2001, 2005).

Ollie Schniederjans, Golf (2010-15) After coming to Georgia Tech as one of the nation’s top junior golfers, Schniederjans lived up to the billing, earning first-team All-America honors twice in 2014 and 2015 and third-team honors in 2013 by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Marietta, Ga., native earned All-ACC honors three times and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. Schniederjans helped Tech win three ACC team championships and twice advance to match play at the NCAA Championship during his career, and finished as the runner-up at the NCAA Championship in 2014. He won six tournaments, fourth-most ever by a Tech player, including an ACC title in 2014. He ranks No. 4 in career stroke average at Tech (70.94), No. 8 in career rounds played (144), No. 5 in even/under-par rounds (92) and No. 4 in top-10 finishes (27). In the amateur level, Schniederjans won the Mark H McCormack Medal as the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur in 2014 and represented the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2014 and 2015, one of four Tech golfers to compete in the event twice. Off the course, he was twice named an All-America Scholar by the GCAA, made the Academic All-ACC golf team all four years, and was named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2014.

Juan Spir, Tennis (2009-13) The top doubles player in Georgia Tech men’s tennis history, Spir holds the Tech record for doubles victories with 103, many of them with another All-American, Kevin King, who ranked No. 2 with 90. Along the way, the native of Colombia was named an All-American by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association three times (2011, 2012, 2013) and made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team three times in four years. Among his program record 103 doubles victories were 62 in dual matches. He won 68.7 percent of his doubles matches in his career (103-47) and has two of the top seven season doubles wins totals in program history (35 in 2010-11 and 26 in 2012-13). As a singles player, Spir still ranks No. 13 all-time with 75 victories, and 12th with 49 dual match wins. He helped lead Tech to NCAA regionals in 2010 and 2011, and advanced to the NCAA Championship Sweet 16 in 2011, finishing in the top 25 of the final ITA rankings both years. Spir earned bids to the NCAA Doubles Championship three times (2011, 2012, 2013), winning his first-round match each year and advancing to the national semifinals with King in 2011. He was an Academic All-ACC selection as a senior in 2013.

Matt Weibring, Golf (1999-02) Though overshadowed by more well-known teammates like four-time All-American Bryce Molder and NCAA Champion Troy Matteson, Weibring was an integral part of two ACC Championship teams in 2001 and 2002, finishing 12th and second individually. He was named a third-team All-American and made the All-ACC team as a senior in 2002, and earned honorable mention All-America recognition in 2001. In 32 career events, he posted seven top-10 finishes and seven others in the top 20. His 73.28 stroke average in 103 rounds was 9th-best in Tech history when he graduated. Weibring played in three NCAA Championships (2000, 2001, 2002), helping lead Tech to a pair of runner-up finishes and 4th place in the other. He finished in sixth place individually in 2000.