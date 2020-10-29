Inside The Chart: Family Portrait

By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) | Inside The Chart

Posing for the camera, wearing the jersey that his father helped make famous, Tre Swilling felt compelled to share the moment.

The redshirt junior cornerback was in the middle of a photo shoot modeling the throwback “Black Watch” uniforms that Georgia tech will wear Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame when he decided to FaceTime his dad, Pat. The elder Swilling was one of the seminal figures of the Black Watch, the nickname for Tech’s famed defenses that led the ACC in scoring defense in 1984 and 1985. Tre says their house in New Orleans, La., is filled with photographs of his Dad in his black No. 99 jersey, stalking quarterbacks and delivering punishing hits on the Astroturf of Grant Field.

“I wanted to surprise him with what it looks like, give him a first look at it,” Tre said.

“He said, ‘Man, that’s nice, but I wore it first.’”

As if he needed the reminder. For four years, Swilling, along with his brother, GT running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling, have known the name on the back of their jerseys would create pressure. It would cast a shadow. It would cause comparisons he wouldn’t necessarily be able to control.

Four years in, Tre still wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My last name can be a gift and a curse depending on how you look at it. For me, it’s a gift. The expectations from other people are never higher than the ones I have for myself,” Swilling explained.

Besides, those expectations now come mostly from the quality of his own play. The 6-0, 205-pounder has grown into a steady, cerebral defender for head coach Geoff Collins, leading the Yellow Jackets in pass breakups in 2019 while earning honorable mention all-ACC status. A preseason injury caused Swilling to miss the Yellow Jackets’ first three games of 2020. He returned to the lineup for Tech’s 46-27 win over Louisville on October 9.

Even while sidelined, Collins saw his influence on the rest of the secondary.

“He’s become more vocal as a leader since we’ve been here. Just really proud of him, how he approaches his daily walk, the way he prepares, the way he studies, the way he gets other guys in that cornerback room [prepared]. Really, he started to take over the entire secondary in some way, shape or form with his demeanor, his attitude and the way he just comes and competes every single day,” Collins said.