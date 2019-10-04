The Last Word Before Game 5 vs. North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football vs. North Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 • 4 p.m. ET • Atlanta, Ga. • Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ACC Network* | Watch Online**
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 133 / XM 193 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
VIDEO: Full Cape Day uniform reveal
VIDEO: Georgia Tech football partners with adidas and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to unveil its Onyx Gray Cape Day uniforms, honoring the superheroes battling illness and injury at Children's
DID YOU KNOW?
Current Georgia Tech running backs coach Tashard Choice, former Yellow Jacket Derrick Morgan and longtime athletic trainer Jay Shoop are among the seven individuals being inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night. The inductees will also be honored during halftime of Saturday’s game.
VIDEO: Pads Off with RB coach Tashard Choice, who is entering the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. The segment is part of the #404Takeover, which airs tonight at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports Southeast.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 5️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @nathancottrell5
👑 @j_southers70
👑 @jackdefoor54
👑 @TheAntwanOwens #404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/uJFoMZWHyw
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 4, 2019
HONORING #90 BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we will HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, @_kelton3 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2Paf5LRYJT
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 4, 2019
OTHER GAMEDAY EVENTS
Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board Collection Drive for Bahamas
Place: Wreck Fest (Callaway Plaza)
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Hurricane Dorian has left dozens dead, hundreds missing and thousands homeless. After seeing how drastically the Bahamas were impacted by the Category 5 hurricane, student-athletes at Georgia Tech decided to take action by collecting items desperately needed by those who have been impacted. Please aid the student-athletes’ efforts by bringing donations to Saturday’s football game against the North Carolina. All collections will be sent to the Bahamas via the Bahamian Consulate of Atlanta.
Needed items include:
- Shampoo, Conditioner, Soaps
- Bottled Water
- Band-aids, Gauze, Hand Held First-Aid Items
- Batteries
- Sunscreen
- Mosquito Spray
- Cleaning Wipes”
Autograph Sessions
