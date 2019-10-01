Yellow Jackets Return Home to Host UNC

About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 610), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com .

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online ( NOTE: To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.)

For Saturday’s game, Georgia Tech will wear its Onyx Gray alternate uniforms, part of the Selfless Pack of the adidas Strategy Uniform series, in honor of the superheroes battling illness and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech returns home and begins a stretch of six-straight games against Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division opponents this afternoon when it hosts North Carolina.

• Georgia Tech and North Carolina are squaring off on the gridiron for the 40th-straight season and the 55th time overall. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series, 30-21-3.

• The GT-UNC series is one that has been punctuated by streaks over the past three decades. Since 1992, the series has gone like this: UNC wins 5-of-6, GT wins 14-of-16 (including six-straight from 1998-2003 and five-straight from 2009-13), UNC wins three-straight, GT wins two-straight.

• The Yellow Jackets are 19-8 at home versus the Tar Heels all-time.

• Georgia Tech’s pass defense continues to impress, as the Yellow Jackets have moved up to No. 5 nationally in passing yards allowed per game (136.8 ypg).

• Sophomore defensive back Kaleb Oliver recorded his second interception of the season last Saturday at Temple. Oliver is one of only 72 players nationwide with multiple interceptions this season.

• For the first time in program history, Georgia Tech is wearing gray uniforms for Saturday’s game in honor of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s annual Cape Day. The Onyx Gray Cape Day uniforms are part of adidas’ 2019 Strategy Uniform series.

