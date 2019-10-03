ProJackets Football Report: Week 4

THE FLATS — Oakland tight end Darren Waller continues to shine through the early goings, leading the way for Georgia Tech #ProJackets as the NFL moved into Week 4 of the 2019 regular season.

Waller hauled in seven more passes as the Raiders climbed back to .500 on the season, defeating Indianapolis 31-24 on the road. Through four games, Waller has played 94 percent of snaps with an 89 percent catch rate and leads all NFL tight ends with 33 receptions.

Darren Waller through four games: * Playing 94% of the snaps

* Slot or wide for 38% of them

* 28% target share

* 89% catch rate

* Leads all TEs in receptions — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 30, 2019

His 33 catches are tied with Antonio Gates (2007) for the most catches by a tight end over the first four games of the season in NFL history.

Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker continues to help lead his team to an undefeated start (4-0), downing the Lions 34-30 in Detroit. Butker finished the game with two field goals and four extra-points, while booming seven kickoffs for five touchbacks.

Facing his hometown NFL team, cornerback Chris Milton helped the Titans to a 24-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday, recording two solo tackles despite not starting. The Waycross, Ga. native has four combined tackles on the season in three games played.

Offensive guard Shaq Mason also helped lead the New England Patriots to its fourth-straight win, this time on the road in a close one against Buffalo. Despite being outrushed and outpassed in the 16-10 win over the Bills, the Patriots refused to give up a sack all game while handing out five of their own.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis got back into stride on Sunday, despite the Broncos still trying to find a win. Gotsis got his fifth tackle of the season during the 26-24 setback in Jacksonville.

TRANSACTIONS:

The Denver Broncos signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu this week.

this week. The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback DJ White to their practice squad.

