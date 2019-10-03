ProJackets Football Report: Week 4

THE FLATS — Oakland tight end Darren Waller continues to shine through the early goings, leading the way for Georgia Tech #ProJackets as the NFL moved into Week 4 of the 2019 regular season.
Waller hauled in seven more passes as the Raiders climbed back to .500 on the season, defeating Indianapolis 31-24 on the road. Through four games, Waller has played 94 percent of snaps with an 89 percent catch rate and leads all NFL tight ends with 33 receptions.
Darren Waller through four games:
* Playing 94% of the snaps
* Slot or wide for 38% of them
* 28% target share
* 89% catch rate
* Leads all TEs in receptions
His 33 catches are tied with Antonio Gates (2007) for the most catches by a tight end over the first four games of the season in NFL history.
Elsewhere, Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker continues to help lead his team to an undefeated start (4-0), downing the Lions 34-30 in Detroit. Butker finished the game with two field goals and four extra-points, while booming seven kickoffs for five touchbacks.
Facing his hometown NFL team, cornerback Chris Milton helped the Titans to a 24-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday, recording two solo tackles despite not starting. The Waycross, Ga. native has four combined tackles on the season in three games played.
Offensive guard Shaq Mason also helped lead the New England Patriots to its fourth-straight win, this time on the road in a close one against Buffalo. Despite being outrushed and outpassed in the 16-10 win over the Bills, the Patriots refused to give up a sack all game while handing out five of their own.
Defensive end Adam Gotsis got back into stride on Sunday, despite the Broncos still trying to find a win. Gotsis got his fifth tackle of the season during the 26-24 setback in Jacksonville.
TRANSACTIONS:
- The Denver Broncos signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu this week.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback DJ White to their practice squad.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 4 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Browns 40,
Ravens 25
DNP
Browns (2-2)
|GP: 2
GS: 2
Combined Tackles: 12
Total: 6
Assisted: 6
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 34,
Lions 30
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 3
FG Made: 2
Long: 44
PAT: 4
KO: 7
Avg: 61.1
Touchbacks: 5
Chiefs (4-0)
|GP: 4
FG Attempts: 9
FG Made: 8
Long: 46
PAT: 15
KO: 28
Avg: 63.6
Touchbacks: 21
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 26,
Broncos 24
GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 1
Total: 1
Assisted: 0
Broncos (0-4)
|GS: 3
GP: 4
Combined: 5
Total: 3
Assisted: 2
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Raiders 31,
Colts 24
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (2-2)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 16,
Bills 10
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (4-0)
|GP: 4
GS: 4
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 24,
Falcons 10
GP: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 2
Titans (2-2)
|GP: 3
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Bye Week
DNP
Jets (1-2)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 31,
Colts 24
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 7
Receiving Yards: 53
Longest Reception: 17
Raiders (2-2)
|GP: 3
GS: 3
Receptions: 33
Receiving Yards: 320
Longest Reception: 30
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
