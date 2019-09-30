Georgia Tech-Duke to Kick Off at 12:30 p.m.

A full list of ACC RSN affiliates carrying the telecast has yet to be determined but in Atlanta, the game will air on either Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 12 game at Duke will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and air regionally on ACC RSN, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday.

This Saturday, Georgia Tech begins a stretch of seven-straight ACC games when it hosts North Carolina at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Saturday’s contest versus UNC is Georgia Tech’s annual Family Weekend and Hall of Fame game. The Yellow Jackets will wear their onyx gray Cape Day uniforms as part of adidas’ 2019 Strategy Uniform series and in honor of kids battling illnesses and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Tickets are still available at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games and 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is among the six national providers and 60+ local providers carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription, or make the switch to one of the six national providers that currently carries ACCN (DirectTV, Dish Network, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV).

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.