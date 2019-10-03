Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 35)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 35 includes:

the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and color analyst Sean Bedford identifying Georgia Tech’s greatest improvements through the first month of the 2019 football season;

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee Derrick Morgan reflects on his favorite memories as a Yellow Jacket and how the Institute has continued to impact him beyond his playing days on The Flats.

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

