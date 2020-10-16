Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 5 vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 1 Clemson
Saturday, Oct. 17 · Noon ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Dan Orlovsky
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 137 / XM  193  | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

***TAILGATING UPDATE***
Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Clemson will remain the same as the first two home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (10 a.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (10:30 a.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (10:30-11:30 a.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech his currently tied for second in the ACC and fifth nationally with nine takeaways through four games this season (2.25 per game). The Yellow Jackets also rank among the national leaders in fumble recoveries (6 – No. 2 nationally) and interceptions (3 – No. 27 nationally).

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Kickoff Set for Georgia Tech-Boston College
Monday: VIDEO: Louisville Recap
Monday: Sims Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Monday: Georgia Tech Introduces Virtual Football Tickets
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Minihan Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Numbers Game

