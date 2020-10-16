The Last Word Before Game 5 vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 1 Clemson
Saturday, Oct. 17 · Noon ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TICKETS (SOLD OUT*) | VIRTUAL TICKETS | PARKING
*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Dan Orlovsky
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 137 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
SUPPORT THE SWARM: Learn More About The Support The Swarm Fund
***TAILGATING UPDATE***
Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Clemson will remain the same as the first two home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (10 a.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (10:30 a.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (10:30-11:30 a.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech his currently tied for second in the ACC and fifth nationally with nine takeaways through four games this season (2.25 per game). The Yellow Jackets also rank among the national leaders in fumble recoveries (6 – No. 2 nationally) and interceptions (3 – No. 27 nationally).
UNIFORM UNVEIL
💪 👑 😤
#️⃣9️⃣ @AC__iX #4the404 /// @RamblinReckClub pic.twitter.com/CZL6ODHmzo
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2020
HONORING THE 1990 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM
.@GTToddStansbury spoke about honoring the 1990 team and his role as academic advisor to the national champions on #PackerAndDurham this morning 🏆#4the404 /// @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/lgrXSifK1a
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 16, 2020
1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣0️⃣ 🏆 #TBT @sosisson drilled the game-winner to beat top-ranked Virginia on an unforgettable day in Charlottesville. We'll honor these NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Saturday. #4the404
🎥 @FOXSportsSouth pic.twitter.com/qOv3UthSPE
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 15, 2020
Bobby Ross on Georgia Tech’s 1990 championship: ‘It was a big thing’ @DM_Shirley @TheAthleticCFBhttps://t.co/3m2k3dJIEo
— The Athletic Atlanta (@TheAthleticATL) October 16, 2020
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE
🐝HAPPY FRIDAY🐝#FlashbackFriday | @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/48gVM3roqV
— Learfield IMG College Audio (@LearfieldAudio) October 16, 2020
MONEY DOWNS
We're proud to partner with @childrensatl on Money Downs this season 💰💰💰@CoachCollins is leading the way by pledging $10 for every successful Money Down on offense and defense, make your pledge or gift today! 💪
👉 https://t.co/aixWNBFvo0 pic.twitter.com/LmwdGaUHS3
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 11, 2020
SUPPORT THE SWARM
With limited capacity at Bobby Dodd this year, the #SupportTheSwarm Fund is vital to continue to provide our student-athletes & coaches with the resources needed to compete for championships and develop on & off the field. Learn more at https://t.co/CHZ96qWiXj. Thank you! (3/3)
— Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) October 8, 2020
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 5️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 @D_Curry_22
👑 @Ahmarean2
👑 @11_stixx
👑 @jackdefoor54
#4the404 pic.twitter.com/PpLKgppJ1U
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 15, 2020
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #CLEMvsGT
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Kickoff Set for Georgia Tech-Boston College
Monday: VIDEO: Louisville Recap
Monday: Sims Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Monday: Georgia Tech Introduces Virtual Football Tickets
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Minihan Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Numbers Game