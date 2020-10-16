The Last Word Before Game 5 vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 1 Clemson

Saturday, Oct. 17 · Noon ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TICKETS (SOLD OUT*) | VIRTUAL TICKETS | PARKING

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Dan Orlovsky

Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 137 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Sean Bedford

Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

SUPPORT THE SWARM: Learn More About The Support The Swarm Fund

***TAILGATING UPDATE***

Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Clemson will remain the same as the first two home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (10 a.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (10:30 a.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (10:30-11:30 a.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.