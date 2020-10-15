Open search form
#ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 5.

Kicker Harrison Butker and tight end Darren Waller squared off against each other. Waller helped the Raiders to a victory by hauling in five receptions for 48 yards, including his second touchdown reception of the season. He averaged 9.6 yards per catch with his longest reception coming for 23 yards.

Butker did his part, however, despite the loss, making his lone field goal attempt from 32 yards out. He was also 3-for-3 on point-after kicks and boomed six kickoffs at a 59.2-yard clip.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis got back in the stats sheet by recording two tackles in the Jaguars 30-14 setback to the Houston Texans, while cornerback Chris Milton helped the Tennessee Titans remain undefeated at 4-0 with a gunner tackle on special teams.

TRANSACTIONS:

  • DB D.J. White was signed to the Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 4 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Bye Week

Broncos (1-3)		GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Raiders 40, Chiefs 32

GP: 1
FGs Made: 1
FGs Attempted: 1
Longest FG: 32
PATs: 3
KO: 6
Avg: 59.2
TB: 3

Chiefs (4-1)		GP: 5
FGs Made: 8
FGs Attempted: 9
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 13
KO: 29
Avg: 63.1
TB: 17
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Jaguars 14, Texans 30

Non-active roster

Jaguars (1-4)		GP: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Jaguars 14, Texans 30

GP: 1

Played in 5 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams

Jaguars (1-4)		GP: 3
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Jaguars 14, Texans 30

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 1
Assisted: 1

Jaguars (1-4)		GP: 5
Total Tackles: 11
Solo: 6
Assisted: 5
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Bye Week

Patriots (2-2)		GP: 4
GS: 4
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Bills 16, Titans 42

Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0

Titans (4-0)		GP: 4
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Raiders 40, Chiefs 32

GP: 1
Receptions: 5
Receiving Yards: 48
Avg.: 9.6
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 1

Raiders (2-2)		GP: 5
Receptions: 34
Receiving Yards: 295
Avg.: 8.7
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 2

