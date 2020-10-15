ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 5.
Kicker Harrison Butker and tight end Darren Waller squared off against each other. Waller helped the Raiders to a victory by hauling in five receptions for 48 yards, including his second touchdown reception of the season. He averaged 9.6 yards per catch with his longest reception coming for 23 yards.
“We playing football all day now!”
Like all of us, Darren Waller never stopped smiling Sunday. His full Mic'd Up from Kansas City 🎙️ » https://t.co/ccV4DSxaj1 pic.twitter.com/XATv4uY2Ca
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 14, 2020
The @Raiders answer back.@DerekCarrQB throws a dart to Darren Waller! #RaiderNation
📺: #LVvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/5TfVboO5Jx
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
Butker did his part, however, despite the loss, making his lone field goal attempt from 32 yards out. He was also 3-for-3 on point-after kicks and boomed six kickoffs at a 59.2-yard clip.
Defensive end Adam Gotsis got back in the stats sheet by recording two tackles in the Jaguars 30-14 setback to the Houston Texans, while cornerback Chris Milton helped the Tennessee Titans remain undefeated at 4-0 with a gunner tackle on special teams.
THAT'S HOW YOU PLAY GUNNER 😤 @cmilt912 @Titans pic.twitter.com/G6cL18pqTm
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2020
TRANSACTIONS:
- DB D.J. White was signed to the Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.
We have signed DB D.J. White to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/lIkwzvAH4g
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 13, 2020
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 4 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Bye Week
Broncos (1-3)
|GP: 3
Total Tackles: 9
Solo: 8
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Raiders 40, Chiefs 32
GP: 1
FGs Made: 1
FGs Attempted: 1
Longest FG: 32
PATs: 3
KO: 6
Avg: 59.2
TB: 3
Chiefs (4-1)
|GP: 5
FGs Made: 8
FGs Attempted: 9
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 13
KO: 29
Avg: 63.1
TB: 17
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Jaguars 14, Texans 30
Non-active roster
Jaguars (1-4)
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Jaguars 14, Texans 30
GP: 1
Played in 5 snaps offensively, 10 snaps on special teams
Jaguars (1-4)
|GP: 3
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 14, Texans 30
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 1
Assisted: 1
Jaguars (1-4)
|GP: 5
Total Tackles: 11
Solo: 6
Assisted: 5
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Bye Week
Patriots (2-2)
|GP: 4
GS: 4
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Bills 16, Titans 42
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Titans (4-0)
|GP: 4
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 2
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 40, Chiefs 32
GP: 1
Receptions: 5
Receiving Yards: 48
Avg.: 9.6
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 1
Raiders (2-2)
|GP: 5
Receptions: 34
Receiving Yards: 295
Avg.: 8.7
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 2
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
