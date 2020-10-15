ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several #ProJackets impressed heading into Week 5.

Kicker Harrison Butker and tight end Darren Waller squared off against each other. Waller helped the Raiders to a victory by hauling in five receptions for 48 yards, including his second touchdown reception of the season. He averaged 9.6 yards per catch with his longest reception coming for 23 yards.

Butker did his part, however, despite the loss, making his lone field goal attempt from 32 yards out. He was also 3-for-3 on point-after kicks and boomed six kickoffs at a 59.2-yard clip.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis got back in the stats sheet by recording two tackles in the Jaguars 30-14 setback to the Houston Texans, while cornerback Chris Milton helped the Tennessee Titans remain undefeated at 4-0 with a gunner tackle on special teams.

TRANSACTIONS:

DB D.J. White was signed to the Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

