VIDEO: Geoff Collins Weekly Press Conference

Head coach Geoff Collins - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)
Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)
Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)
