VIDEO: Geoff Collins Weekly Press Conference

Head coach Geoff Collins - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)

Offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude - Oct. 13, 2020 (pre-Clemson)

October 14, 2020 VIDEO: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability

Antonneous Clayton, Quez Jackson & Jeff Sims share thoughts ahead of matchup with top-ranked Clemson

October 12, 2020 VIDEO: Louisville Recap

Highlights from Friday night's primetime win over Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium

