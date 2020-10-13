Jackets Remain Home against Clemson

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub , the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Junior linebacker Quez Jackson (44) has led Georgia Tech in tackles in three of its four games this season (nine at FSU, nine vs. UCF and nine against Louisville). With 33 tackles through four games, Jackson is the first Yellow Jacket to record at least 30 tackles over the first four games since Julian Burnett in 2011 (36).

Top Storylines

• Fresh off of its most impressive win of the Geoff Collins era, a 46-27 triumph over Louisville last Friday night, Georgia Tech hosts top-ranked Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

• Saturday’s game marks the first time that Georgia Tech will host the nation’s No. 1 team since a 3-3 tie versus No. 1 Notre Dame at Grant Field on Nov. 8, 1980.

• Clemson is Georgia Tech’s fourth-most common opponent all-time, as the teams are meeting for the 86th time on Saturday in a rivalry that dates back to 1898. Tech and Clemson have met annually since the Yellow Jackets joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1983. The Jackets lead the all-time series, 50-32-2*, including a 44-15-2 advantage in games played in Atlanta.

*Georgia Tech’s win in 2009 ACC Championship Game was vacated due to NCAA sanctions

• Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on ABC, Georgia Tech’s third game on the network this season. The Yellow Jackets’ three regular-season games on national network television (ABC/CBS/FOX/NBC) are their most since 2008.

• Georgia Tech true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after throwing for 249 yards, rushing for 64 and accounting for three touchdowns in last Friday’s win over Louisville. He is the only quarterback in the nation that has passed for at least 240 yards and run for 60 yards or more in three games this season. The feat has been accomplished only 12 times total across NCAA Division I FBS this season and Sims is the only freshman (true or redshirt) that has achieved it even once.

• Led by Sims, Georgia Tech has totaled more than 400 yards of offense in every game this season, marking the first time that the Yellow Jackets have had four-straight 400-yard games since 2014 and the first time they’ve opened a season with four-consecutive 400-yard games against FBS opponents since 1999.

