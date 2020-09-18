The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. UCF

DID YOU KNOW?

Georgia Tech is 96-25-4 all-time in home openers (the Yellow Jackets didn’t play any home games in 1987 and 1989). The Jackets have won 13-straight home openers and 20 of their last 21 home openers overall. Tech is playing consecutive home openers against Division I FBS competition for the first time since 2005 (North Carolina) and 2006 (Notre Dame).