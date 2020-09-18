The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. UCF

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 14/13 UCF
Saturday, Sept. 19 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Greg McElroy
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 105 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 96-25-4 all-time in home openers (the Yellow Jackets didn’t play any home games in 1987 and 1989). The Jackets have won 13-straight home openers and 20 of their last 21 home openers overall. Tech is playing consecutive home openers against Division I FBS competition for the first time since 2005 (North Carolina) and 2006 (Notre Dame).
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Sims, Ryans Named ACC Players of the Week
Monday: National Accolades Roll in for Georgia Tech Football
Monday: FSU Highlights
Tuesday: No On-Campus Tailgating for Home Opener
Tuesday: Ryans Named National Defensive Player of the Week
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: New Features at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Ready to Fly
Thursday: Sims Named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week