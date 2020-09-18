Open search form
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. UCF

Georgia Tech Football vs. No. 14/13 UCF
Saturday, Sept. 19 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TICKETS | PARKING

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Greg McElroy
Sideline Reporter: Marty Smith

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 105  / XM  193  | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

SUPPORT THE SWARM: Learn More About The Support The Swarm Fund

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is 96-25-4 all-time in home openers (the Yellow Jackets didn’t play any home games in 1987 and 1989). The Jackets have won 13-straight home openers and 20 of their last 21 home openers overall. Tech is playing consecutive home openers against Division I FBS competition for the first time since 2005 (North Carolina) and 2006 (Notre Dame).

UNIFORM UNVEIL

MONEY DOWNS

SUPPORT THE SWARM

#4the404

GAME CAPTAINS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #UCFvsGT

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Sims, Ryans Named ACC Players of the Week
Monday: National Accolades Roll in for Georgia Tech Football
Monday: FSU Highlights
Tuesday: No On-Campus Tailgating for Home Opener
Tuesday: Ryans Named National Defensive Player of the Week
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: New Features at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Ready to Fly
Thursday: Sims Named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
September 19, 2020 Gameday Live vs. UCF
Gameday Live vs. UCF
September 19, 2020 Photos: Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Images from Georgia Tech's home opener against UCF

Photos: Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets