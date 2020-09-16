New Features at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2020

Stadium-wide alcohol sales – As announced earlier this summer, Georgia Tech athletics will sell alcohol in general seating areas of Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time this summer. This follows the introduction of a pilot program at Georgia Tech baseball’s Russ Chandler Stadium , which was successful in its implementation before the cancellation of the final two months of the baseball season last spring. For the full Bobby Dodd Stadium alcohol policies, click HERE .

Express pickup mobile ordering – In an effort to reduce the time waiting in lines on stadium concourse, Georgia Tech has introduced express pickup mobile ordering options at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fans can order and pay for concessions by visiting ramblinwreck.com/order from their mobile device. From the mobile ordering website, fans simply choose the concession stand closest to their seat, place the order and pick up the order from the stand with no wait.

Contactless point of sale at concessions – Concession and merchandise stands throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium will be equipped to accept contactless mobile payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Additionally, chip-reading capabilities have been added to concessions and merchandise stands. Fans are strongly encouraged to utilize mobile payments or credit/debit cards for in-stadium transactions to reduce contact between customers and employees.

Pregame concessions discounts – In an effort to encourage fans to enter the stadium early, which will better allow for social distancing to be able to be maintained at the entry gates and ensure that backups don’t occur that cause fans to miss kickoff, in-stadium concession stands will offer discounts on the following items from the time gates open 90 minutes before kickoff until 30 minutes before kickoff: 32-oz. fountain beverages ($3), hot dogs ($2), pretzels ($3), nachos ($3) and popcorn ($2).

THE FLATS – Following the announcements of safety protocols and facility upgrades at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season, Georgia Tech athletics has unveiled several new features to enhance safety and fan experience at the venerable home of Yellow Jackets football this fall.

Georgia Tech athletics is also excited to announce the launch of its new Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app presented by your Atlanta BMW Dealers (available for iOS and Android), which will provide an upgraded gameday experience for fans that are in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium or watching from home. Football gameday-centric features of the new app include:

Ramblin’ Wreck Kickoff Show and Behind The Mic video streams: For the first time, fans can follow a live video stream from inside the Georgia Tech Sports Network radio booth, as the Ramblin’ Wreck Kickoff Show and new “Behind The Mic” in-game video stream will be carried live on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The GT radio crew of Andy Demetra, Sean Bedford and Wiley Ballard counts down to toe meets leather during the Ramblin’ Wreck Kickoff Show, which begins two hours before kickoff. The live video stream from inside the Georgia Tech Sports Network radio booth will continue after toe meets leather with “Behind The Mic,” a live video stream from inside the Jackets’ radio booth that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Demetra, Bedford and Ballard calling the action.

Both the pregame show and Behind The Mic can be viewed not only on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app, but also at ramblinwreck.com and through Georgia Tech athletics official Facebook page.

Live radio broadcast feed: As always, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app will be the online home for the free live audio stream of the Georgia Tech Sports Network radio broadcast.

Digital roster card: Due to safety protocols at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season, individual game programs will not be available for purchase to limit interaction between sellers and buyers. A free digital roster card featuring rosters, stats and more info from both teams will be available for free on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app.

To accompany their free game-by-game digital roster cards, fans can also purchase 2020 Georgia Tech football yearbooks, which will be available at merchandise stands throughout Bobby Dodd Stadium for just $10.

Live Like interaction: Fans will have the ability to engage in a whole new level of in-game interaction, thanks to the integration of Live Like into the new Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. Follow along during the game for a wide range of interactive features, including trivia, polls and more.

Ramblin’ Light Show: Through the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app, fans will have the ability to link their phone’s flashlight to the new stadium light show that will take place during pregame introductions.

Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC) opens its six-game home schedule on Saturday when it hosts No. 14/13 UCF (0-0) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

