No On-Campus Tailgating for Home Opener

THE FLATS – In conjunction with Institute officials, Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday that on-campus tailgating will not be permitted for Tech football’s 2020 home opener versus UCF on Saturday.

“Through our continuing discussions with Institute leadership and with the health and safety of our entire community continuing to be our top priority, we have decided that it is in the best interests of our entire Georgia Tech family to not allow tailgating for Saturday’s opener against UCF,” director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. However, at this time, we feel that the safest course of action is to invite fans to come straight from their vehicles to Bobby Dodd Stadium, where we can better safeguard the health and safety of our students, staff and visitors through the protocols that we have in place designed to mitigate the risk of the transmission of Covid-19.”

Chairs, grills and coolers will not be permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle and no loitering or gatherings of any size will be permitted in any on-campus area outside of the Bobby Dodd Stadium footprint for Saturday’s game. Those who purchased parking passes for RV lots are still permitted to park their RVs on campus, but will not be permitted to participate in any tailgating activities outside of their vehicles. If a pass-holder for an RV lot wishes to exchange their pass for a spot in a standard lot on Saturday, they may do so by contacting the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office.

Fans are still urged to arrive on campus and enter the stadium early, as a rush at the gates right before kickoff may cause delays that could keep fans from getting to their seats by kickoff. Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff (1:30 p.m.) and stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff (2 p.m.).

To encourage fans to arrive early, all stadium concessions will be available beginning when gates open at 2 p.m. and selected items will be available at a discounted price for the first hour (2-3 p.m.). Discounted concession items for early arrivals include 32-oz. fountain beverages ($3), hot dogs ($2), pretzels ($3), nachos ($3) and popcorn ($2).

Georgia Tech will continue to monitor the situation as the season continues to ensure that it is providing the safest environment possible for its students, staff and fans.

