ProJackets Football Report: Week 2

THE FLATS — In the first week of professional football, multiple former Yellow Jackets had terrific performances to the tune of several wins.

Leading the #ProJackets on offense was tight end Darren Waller, who hauled in six receptions for 45 yards in the Raiders’ 34-30 win at Carolina. Also helping lead his team to victory was kicker Harrison Butker, who knocked home two field goals – including a 29-yarder – and all four extra points. He also averaged 65 yards per kick on six kickoffs in the 34-20 win over the Texans.

Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the new-look New England Patriots to the tune of 217 rushing yards in the 21-11 win over Miami.

Defensively, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, despite the Broncos falling 16-14 to the Titans. In his first game in Jacksonville, defensive end Adam Gotsis took down three offensive players (one solo) in the Jaguars’ 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

Rookie UDFA Nathan Cottrell also made his debut in the Jaguars’ win on Sunday, playing one offensive snap. No surprise to Georgia Tech fans, Cottrell made the most impact on special teams, making 19 snaps on Sunday. Also seeing extensive time on special teams was Chris Milton, who played in 13 special teams snaps in Tennessee’s win.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.