ProJackets Football Report: Week 2

THE FLATS — In the first week of professional football, multiple former Yellow Jackets had terrific performances to the tune of several wins.
Leading the #ProJackets on offense was tight end Darren Waller, who hauled in six receptions for 45 yards in the Raiders’ 34-30 win at Carolina. Also helping lead his team to victory was kicker Harrison Butker, who knocked home two field goals – including a 29-yarder – and all four extra points. He also averaged 65 yards per kick on six kickoffs in the 34-20 win over the Texans.
Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the new-look New England Patriots to the tune of 217 rushing yards in the 21-11 win over Miami.
Defensively, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, despite the Broncos falling 16-14 to the Titans. In his first game in Jacksonville, defensive end Adam Gotsis took down three offensive players (one solo) in the Jaguars’ 27-20 win over Indianapolis.
Rookie UDFA Nathan Cottrell also made his debut in the Jaguars’ win on Sunday, playing one offensive snap. No surprise to Georgia Tech fans, Cottrell made the most impact on special teams, making 19 snaps on Sunday. Also seeing extensive time on special teams was Chris Milton, who played in 13 special teams snaps in Tennessee’s win.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 1 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Titans 16, Broncos 14
GP:1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 3
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
Broncos (0-1)
|GP:1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 3
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Texans 20, Chiefs 34
GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 29
PATs: 4
KO: 6
Avg: 65
TB: 3
Chiefs (1-0)
|GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 2
Longest FG: 29
PATs: 4
KO: 6
Avg: 65
TB: 3
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Colts 20, Jaguars 27
1 offensive snap
19 snaps on special teams.
Jaguars (1-0)
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Colts 20, Jaguars 27
Did not play due to injury.
Jaguars (1-0)
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Colts 20, Jaguars 27
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 1
Assisted: 2
Jaguars (1-0)
|GP: 1
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 1
Assisted: 2
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (1-0)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 16, Broncos 14
13 snaps on special teams
Broncos (0-1)
|GP: 1
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 34, Panthers 30
GP 1:
Receptions: 6
Receiving Yards: 45
Avg.: 7.6
Longest Reception: 8
Raiders (1-0)
|GP 1:
Receptions: 6
Receiving Yards: 45
Avg.: 7.6
Longest Reception: 8
