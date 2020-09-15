Ryans Named National Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS – Sophomore defensive end Curtis Ryans (Kennesaw, Ga./North Cobb) was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Georgia Tech football’s 16-13 triumph over Florida State, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Ryans is the fourth Georgia Tech defender overall to earn the award and first since Jeremiah Attaochu in 2011. By earning the award, he is added to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list – awarded to the national defensive player of the year.

Making only his third start of his career, Ryans recorded the first two sacks and first two forced fumbles of his career on Saturday, all at pivotal moments of Georgia Tech’s second-half surge. The Kennesaw, Ga. native’s sacks came on back-to-back plays midway through the fourth quarter, with the second sack resulting in a fumble that was taken by David Curry to FSU’s 11-yard line, setting up the Jackets’ go-ahead field goal with 8:56 remaining in the game.

Ryans would once again come up big, forcing his second fumble on Florida State’s ensuing possession to thwart any chance the Seminoles had at tying or regaining the lead. Overall, Ryans finished with a career-high-tying four total tackles to go along with the two tackles for loss, sacks and fumbles.

Ryans was also named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance.

