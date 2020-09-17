Sims Named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

Facebook Voting Results

NEW ORLEANS – True freshman quarterback Jeff Sims (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) continues to receive national praise, getting selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Georgia Tech’s thrilling 16-13 win over Florida State, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday.

Becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start a season-opener for Georgia Tech since 2003, Sims shined in his collegiate debut, completing 23-of-34 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a game-leading 64 yards at nearly 5 yards per carry. The Jacksonville, Fla. native helped lead the Yellow Jackets to nine fourth-quarter points in the 16-13 comeback victory.

Sims’ 24 passes on the night were the most for a Tech freshman since 2003 as he hit a whopping 10 different targets en route to also being named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Week. Perhaps his best connection came on a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Malachi Carter in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 13-13.

Georgia Tech football will open their six-game homestand against No. 14/13 UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. An extremely limited number of tickets have become available for four of Georgia Tech’s six home games, including Saturday’s home-opener. Tickets can be purchased online HERE .

