Tech Readies for Home Opener against UCF

Junior wide receiver Malachi Carter hauls in a key fourth-quarter touchdown pass and was one of a whopping 10 Georgia Tech players to receive a pass against FSU.

• Coming off a thrilling 16-13 win at Florida State in its season opener, Georgia Tech football lifts the lid on its six-game home schedule with a non-conference showdown versus No. 14/13 UCF.

• Georgia Tech and UCF are meeting in the first game of a two-game series that was scheduled to begin in 2017 in Orlando, Fla. but was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. The 2017 contest at UCF will be made up in 2022.

• Saturday’s game features a matchup of two dynamic young quarterbacks in Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel. Sims made his collegiate debut last Saturday at Florida State and became the first true freshman quarterback to ever lead GT to a win in a season opener, racking up 341 yards of total offense in the 16-13 victory. Gabriel, a sophomore, threw for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions as a freshman last season.

• Saturday’s matchup pits Georgia Tech’s defense, which ranks among the top 20 nationally in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense this season, against a UCF offense that ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring, rushing, passing and total offense in 2019.

• There is a long line of connections between Georgia Tech and UCF on the gridiron. Most notably, Tech head coach Geoff Collins spent two seasons at UCF as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator under former GT head coach George O’Leary. O’Leary, who spent seven seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets (1995-2001) and 12 years at UCF (2004-15), will be honored at Saturday’s game for being selected for induction to Georgia Tech’s Sports Hall of Fame earlier this summer. Other notable GT-UCF connections include Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury, who was A.D. at UCF from 2012-15, assistant coaches Brent Key (UCF – 2005-14) and Andrew Thacker (UCF – 2008-09, 2015) and offensive quality control specialist Will Glover (UCF – 2013-14).

