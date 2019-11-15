The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Virginia Tech

HONORING BRANDON ADAMS

In HONOR of Brandon Adams, both @D_Curry_22 and @j_southers70 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣ tomorrow at Bobby Dodd. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LiqvvjNeKj

BIG B CLOTHING DRIVE

.@GTSAAB is honoring the memory of Brandon Adams with the inaugural Big B Clothing Drive Saturday at Bobby Dodd.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes to Callaway Plaza starting at 12:30p. All donations go to @gatewayctr. 🤝

Details: https://t.co/52VHVBgUR5 pic.twitter.com/d48yUCU9N2

— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 13, 2019