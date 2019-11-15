The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 16 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)
Play-by-Play: Evan Lepler
Analyst: Dave Archer
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 206 / XM 201 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) gained 85 percent of Georgia Tech’s 372 yards of offense last Saturday at Virginia (314-of-372 total yards), including sophomore wide receiver Malachi Carter’s (above) acrobatic 25-yard touchdown in the first half. Only one of the 10 Yellow Jackets that had a rush or reception against UVA was an upperclassman — senior tight end Tyler Davis, who caught three passes for 54 yards.
FLYOVER SALUTE
Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats in Bobby Dodd Stadium prior to 3:15 p.m. for a flyover salute by Lt. Tim O’Sullivan, a 2010 Georgia Tech aerospace engineering graduate, piloting an F-18 Super Hornet.
HONORING BRANDON ADAMS
In HONOR of Brandon Adams, both @D_Curry_22 and @j_southers70 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣ tomorrow at Bobby Dodd.#FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LiqvvjNeKj
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 15, 2019
BIG B CLOTHING DRIVE
.@GTSAAB is honoring the memory of Brandon Adams with the inaugural Big B Clothing Drive Saturday at Bobby Dodd.
Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes to Callaway Plaza starting at 12:30p. All donations go to @gatewayctr. 🤝
Details: https://t.co/52VHVBgUR5 pic.twitter.com/d48yUCU9N2
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 13, 2019
HEROES DAY
Honor your favorite veteran by nominating him or her to receive a VIP Experience at Saturday’s Heroes Day game at Bobby Dodd Stadium 🇺🇸
Full details: https://t.co/6XPpYbGrSJ pic.twitter.com/QVZsAy8RFd
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 12, 2019
Saturday is Heroes Day at Bobby Dodd Stadium, and @CoachCollins spoke about the tremendous respect the program has for military and first responders.
Nominate a vet for VIP experience: https://t.co/Dyv8tNITqi
Full press conference coverage:https://t.co/5kvZyzHkbh pic.twitter.com/I5KvnSnx17
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 13, 2019
STUDENT GIVEAWAY
FREE ATL hats for first 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @GTStudents at Bobby Dodd Saturday! Gates open at 2p, kickoff at 3:30p. 🧢
Distribution on north concourse & ends at kickoff. Valid Buzz Card is required. 🎫#TogetherWeSwarm /// #404Takeover pic.twitter.com/TE8Caxf6Ca
— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) November 14, 2019
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 1️⃣0️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @King15Carter
👑 @33_Askew
👑 @gscottmorgan56
👑 @zach_quinney#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/M5LRywILoA
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 15, 2019
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsVT
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Nominate a Veteran for a VIP Experience
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: TGW: The Process Benefits Graham
Wednesday: Big B Clothing Drive Set for Saturday
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Son’s Honor (Tariq Carpenter)
Thursday: #ProJackets Weekly NFL Report
Thursday: Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 40)
Thursday: One Year from Mayhem at MBS
Thursday: Uniform Reveal