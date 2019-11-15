Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 16 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)

TV: ACC RSN | Where to Watch (In Atlanta: Fox Sports Southeast) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)

Play-by-Play: Evan Lepler
Analyst: Dave Archer
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 206 / XM 201 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores) gained 85 percent of Georgia Tech’s 372 yards of offense last Saturday at Virginia (314-of-372 total yards), including sophomore wide receiver Malachi Carter’s (above) acrobatic 25-yard touchdown in the first half. Only one of the 10 Yellow Jackets that had a rush or  reception against UVA was an upperclassman — senior tight end Tyler Davis, who caught three passes for 54 yards.

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over Bobby Dodd Stadium

FLYOVER SALUTE
Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats in Bobby Dodd Stadium prior to 3:15 p.m. for a flyover salute by Lt. Tim O’Sullivan, a 2010 Georgia Tech aerospace engineering graduate, piloting an F-18 Super Hornet.

HONORING BRANDON ADAMS

BIG B CLOTHING DRIVE

HEROES DAY

STUDENT GIVEAWAY

GAME CAPTAINS

