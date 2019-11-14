One Year from Mayhem at MBS

The Notre Dame contest is the opener of Georgia Tech’s five-year Mayhem at MBS series. The Yellow Jackets will play one game annually at MBS from 2020-2024. Located less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s midtown Atlanta campus, MBS is the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United and also hosted the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game, Super Bowl LIII this past January and will be the site for the 2020 NCAA Final Four in April.

THE FLATS – The countdown to Mayhem at MBS is officially on, as Georgia Tech football will host Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

There are three ways for Georgia Tech fans to join the Mayhem at MBS:

1) BE A GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET MEMBER

Season-ticket members will receive first priority to the best seats in MBS when the Yellow Jackets host Notre Dame. Tickets will be included in 2020 season-ticket memberships and seat locations will be assigned based on the member’s TECH Fund level at Bobby Dodd Stadium in accordance with this color-coded map and seating priority within each zone will be determined using Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points.

2019 season-ticket members do not have to do anything at this time, as they are guaranteed the best seats at MBS when they renew their season tickets for 2020. Returning season-ticket members will have seat assignments listed on the season-ticket renewal application that they receive in mid-January. During the renewal process, they will have the opportunity to submit relocation requests and purchase additional seats.

New season-ticket members can guarantee a seat in the 100 or 200 levels of MBS for the Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game by making a $100 deposit for 2020 season tickets (exact seat location to be determined by season-ticket member’s seat location at Bobby Dodd Stadium). 2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets will start at just $299 and include the Notre Dame game at MBS, as well as all six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech students are also guaranteed access to lower-level seating by purchasing 2020 GT student season tickets when they go on sale in April.

2) DONATE TO THE A-T FUND

Alexander-Tharpe Fund donors will receive priority access to purchase tickets to Mayhem at MBS before they go on sale to the general public in April. Priority for A-T Fund donors that are not 2020 season-ticket members is as follows:

Presale 1 – seven days before tickets go on sale to the general public

Giving Societies and 2019/2020 Heisman ($1,000) Athletic Scholarship Fund giving level and higher

Presale 2 – four days before tickets go on sale to the general public

2019/2020 Alexander ($500) and Member ($150) Athletic Scholarship Fund giving levels

3) SIGN UP FOR THE INFORMATION LIST

Fans that aren’t ready to commit just yet can sign up for the Mayhem at MBS information list to receive updates on pre-sale information, tailgates and other events surrounding the 2020 Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game. Note: There is no guarantee that single-game tickets will be available to the general public.

Atlanta Falcons PSL holders will be contacted by their account representatives with regards to tickets for Mayhem at MBS.

For more information, including FAQ, key dates for season-ticket members and more, visit the official Mayhem at MBS webpage.