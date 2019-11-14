Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 40)

From The Flats is a weekly podcast, hosted by Wiley Ballard of the Georgia Tech Network from Learfield IMG College, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 40 includes:

Georgia Tech Sports Network crew Andy Demetra and Sean Bedford preview football’s game against Virginia Tech.

and preview football’s game against Virginia Tech. Assistant AD of student-athlete development Leah Thomas shares the origins of this Saturday’s Big B Remembrance Clothing Drive

shares the origins of this Saturday’s Big B Remembrance Clothing Drive Head women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner previews Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate as Tech travels to Athens on Sunday

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

