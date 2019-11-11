Nominate a Veteran for VIP Experience

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech fans can honor their favorite veteran by nominating him or her to receive a VIP Experience at Saturday’s Heroes Day football game versus Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The VIP Experience includes four game tickets and four pregame sideline passes for Saturday’s ACC Coastal Division showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Hokies, as well as four Georgia Tech adidas t-shirts.

To nominate a veteran, please email the veteran’s name, dates of service, military branch and a photo to gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Winners will be notified that evening.

Saturday’s Heroes Day game, which will include recognitions of veteran and active U.S. military personnel and first responders throughout the contest, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Tickets, beginning at just $30, are still available and can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

