ProJackets Football Report: Week 10

THE FLATS — Helping Cleveland to breaking its losing streak, Morgan Burnett once again leads the charge for Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL moves to Week 10.

Burnett has been sensational at strong safety the past three weeks, taking down a combined 20 opponents, including eight combined tackles for the second time in the last three weeks on Sunday in the 19-16 win over Buffalo. His seven solo tackles were a season high.

Wideout Demaryius Thomas also helped his team get back on the winning track as he hauled in six catches for 84 yards, including a 47-yarder, in the 34-27 win over the New York Giants. Both his receptions and total yardage were a season-high for Thomas, who was traded to the Jets from the Patriots during the season.

The Chiefs continue to struggle since their quarterback went down originally, splitting the last four games, including Sunday’s 35-32 barn-burner against Tennessee. Harrison Butker continued his fine season, hitting on 4-of-5 of his field goals, including a 43-yard try, while also booming eight kickoffs for five touchbacks.

Tight end Darren Waller helped the Raiders win their second-straight as he caught three passes for 40 yards in their 26-24 win over the Chargers. Waller has now amassed 51 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns in his breakout season.

Making his first return to the field since Week 5, cornerback Chris Milton recorded a solo tackle in the 35-32 win over Kansas City on Sunday as the Titans have now won three of their last four – all at home.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.