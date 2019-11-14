ProJackets Football Report: Week 10

THE FLATS — Helping Cleveland to breaking its losing streak, Morgan Burnett once again leads the charge for Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL moves to Week 10.
Burnett has been sensational at strong safety the past three weeks, taking down a combined 20 opponents, including eight combined tackles for the second time in the last three weeks on Sunday in the 19-16 win over Buffalo. His seven solo tackles were a season high.
Wideout Demaryius Thomas also helped his team get back on the winning track as he hauled in six catches for 84 yards, including a 47-yarder, in the 34-27 win over the New York Giants. Both his receptions and total yardage were a season-high for Thomas, who was traded to the Jets from the Patriots during the season.
The Chiefs continue to struggle since their quarterback went down originally, splitting the last four games, including Sunday’s 35-32 barn-burner against Tennessee. Harrison Butker continued his fine season, hitting on 4-of-5 of his field goals, including a 43-yard try, while also booming eight kickoffs for five touchbacks.
Tight end Darren Waller helped the Raiders win their second-straight as he caught three passes for 40 yards in their 26-24 win over the Chargers. Waller has now amassed 51 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns in his breakout season.
Making his first return to the field since Week 5, cornerback Chris Milton recorded a solo tackle in the 35-32 win over Kansas City on Sunday as the Titans have now won three of their last four – all at home.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 10 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
Bye Week
Broncos (3-6)
|GP: 5
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 3
Total: 1
Assisted: 2
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Buffalo 16,
Browns 19
GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 8
Total: 7
Assisted: 1
Browns (3-6)
|GP: 7
GS: 7
Combined Tackles: 36
Total: 23
Assisted: 13
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 32,
Titans 35
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 5
FG Made: 4
Long: 43
PAT: 2
KO: 8
Avg: 62.0
Touchbacks: 5
Chiefs (6-4)
|GP: 10
FG Attempts: 27
FG Made: 23
Long: 54
PAT: 29
KO: 63
Avg: 62.7
Touchbacks: 46
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
Bye Week
Broncos (3-6)
|GP: 5
GS: 3
Combined: 7
Total: 4
Assisted: 3
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Dolphins 16,
Colts 12
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (5-4)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
Bye Week
Patriots (8-1)
|GP: 8
GS: 8
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 20,
Panthers 30
DNP
Titans (4-5)
|GP: 4
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Giants 27,
Jets 34
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 6
Receiving Yards: 84
Jets (3-6)
|GP: 7
GS: 6
Receptions: 25
Receiving Yards: 316
Average/Catch: 12.6
Longest Reception: 47
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Chargers 24,
Raiders 26
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 3
Receiving Yards: 40
Raiders (5-4)
|GP: 9
GS: 9
Receptions: 51
Receiving Yards: 588
Average/Catch: 11.5
Longest Reception: 48
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
