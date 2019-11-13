Big B Clothing Drive Set for Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board will hold its inaugural Big B Clothing Drive in conjunction with Saturday’s football game versus Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The drive is in memory of Georgia Tech football student-athlete Brandon “Big B” Adams , who died in March.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes to Saturday’s game, with donations being collected in Callaway Plaza on the north side of Bobby Dodd Stadium (near Gate 7) from 12:30 p.m. until kickoff at 3:30 p.m. All items collected will be donated to the clothing closet at Gateway Center, a charitable organization that Adams frequently donated to himself. Georgia Tech gear is especially welcomed as a donation in honor of “Big B’s” memory.

In addition to the Big B Clothing Drive, Saturday is also Georgia Tech football’s Heroes Day, which will include recognitions of veteran and active U.S. military personnel and first responders throughout the game. Tickets, beginning at just $30, are still available and can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

