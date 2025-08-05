GT Golf Awarded GCAA President’s Special Recognition

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s golf team was honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America Tuesday with a Platform Gold GCAA Outstanding Team Academic Award. The Jackets are one of three Atlantic Coast Conference programs and 19 from the Power 4 conferences to have earned a place on the President’s Special Recognition list, awarded to programs with an average team GPA of 3.5 or above.

A total of 129 teams across NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I and II and HBCU were honored, qualifying with team GPA’s of 3.5 or higher, including 75 from NCAA Division I.

This is the latest in a string of academic accomplishments for the Yellow Jacket gold program, who last month had five golfers named to the Academic All-ACC team and three (Kale Fontenot, Carson Kim and Hiroshi Tai) named Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars by the GCAA.

