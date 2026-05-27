Albert Hansson to Compete in Charles Schwab Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Albert Hansson is set to compete in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge this week, taking place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Hansson makes his PGA TOUR debut with the tournament.

Hansson earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR event by virtue of winning the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in September with Georgia Tech. The sophomore turned in a 1-under-par 69 final round to finish in a five-way tie for first place, forcing a playoff for the title. The Yellow Jacket sank an eight-foot putt for birdie on the first hole to claim the individual crown. Hansson became the second Yellow Jacket to win the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational as Christo Lamprecht earned a share of the title in 2023.

Hansson competed in all 11 tournaments this season for the Yellow Jackets, culminating in Tech’s 28th-straight NCAA regional appearance. The Jacket recorded five top-25 finishes, including a pair of top-10.

Georgia Tech will be well represented in Texas this week as Hansson is joined by teammate Hiroshi Tai as his caddy. Also competing in the field are Georgia Tech alums Matt Kuchar, Christo Lamprecht and Vince Whaley.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is being contested at the Colonial Country Club for the 80th time since 1946, the longest-running host venue for a non-major on TOUR. The tournament features a 132-player field that is headlined by seven of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, 10 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings and five past champions of the tournament.

Hansson tees off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday in first-round action alongside Dan Brown and A.J. Ewart. Georgia Tech alums will also tee off at 8:11 am (Whaley), 1:24 pm (Kuchar) and 2:19 pm (Lamprecht).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF

Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 74 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.