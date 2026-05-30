Trio of Jackets Named GCAA All-Region

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Albert Hansson, Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran were all recognized for their athletic successes on Saturday, being named to the PING All-East Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America. A total of 150 players across six geographic regions representing 81 programs were honored.

Tai, who won the NCAA Championship in 2024, led the Yellow Jackets with his fourth all-region honor having been named to the team each of his four years competing for Tech. The recognition is the second for Hansson and first for Tran.

Tech’s only golfer to capture an individual title this season, Hansson won the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in the fall in a five-man playoff. The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, the title marked the first collegiate win for Hansson who earned an exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge with the victory. The win was Hansson’s second top-10 finish of the fall as the sophomore opened the season tying for eighth at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate. Hansson is currently ranked No. 135 in the latest Scoreboard NCAA rankings.

Tai, a senior from Singapore, has led Tech in the rankings all season and currently sits at No. 64 in the latest Scoreboard NCAA rankings. A mainstay in Tech’s lineup this season, Tai has competed in all 11 events for the Yellow Jackets and recorded four top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. Tai finished sixth at the Ford Collegiate and helped Tech claim a share of the title at the Pauma Valley Invitational, finishing eighth individually. The senior, a finalist for the Byron Nelson Award, tied for 10th at the ACC Championship.

Tran, ranked No. 103 in Scoreboard NCAA rankings, put together an impressive season to conclude his collegiate career. He earned the start in all 11 events and recorded three top-10 finishes. In the fall, the senior tied for ninth at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and concluded the fall season with a fourth-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. During the spring slate, Tran tied for fifth at the Pauma Valley Invitational, helping the Yellow Jackets to a share of the crown.

Hansson, Tai and Tran helped lead Georgia Tech to its 28th-straight NCAA Championship regional appearance a couple weeks ago, concluding the 2025-26 season for the Yellow Jackets.