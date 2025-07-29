Three Tech Golfers Honored as All-America Scholars by GCAA

This is the second-career All-America Scholar honor for Tai and the first for Fontenot and Kim, all three of whom were named to the academic all-Atlantic Coast Conference team earlier this month. The Yellow Jackets are one of nine ACC programs to have at least three members honored on the All-America scholars list.

All three Jackets were key contributors to the success on the course in 2025, with Tai playing in a team-high 38 rounds followed by 37 from Kim and 34 from Fontenot. Tai earned honorable mention GCAA All-American, his second-career all-American honor. Fontenot will return for his junior season on The Flats after compiling a 72.62 stroke average over 34 rounds, fourth-best on the team.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

A total of 556 NCAA Division I athletes from 190 schools earned 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF

Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.