Five Jackets Garner All-ACC Academic Honors

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets have been awarded with academic all-conference honors the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today. Juniors Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran alongside sophomores Kale Fontenot and Carson Kim and freshman Albert Hansson were each named to the All-ACC Academic team, marking the sixth time in program history that at least five Jackets earned the honor, previously, in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2024.

This is the third academic all-conference honor for Tai, becoming the 12th Jacket in program history to earn the honor at least three times since the ACC introduced the academic all-conference team in 2006, 19 years ago. Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in 50 percent of their team’s contests and/or the ACC Championships and/or the NCAA Championships during the most recent season.

This is the second-career honor for Fontenot, Kim, and Tran and the first-career recognition for Hansson, who was named ACC Freshman of the Year after his first year on The Flats. He becomes just the second Jacket to achieve both freshman of the year and academic all-conference honors in the same season, joining Noah Norton (2018) on the prestigious list.

All five members of the academic all-conference team are majoring in Business Administration from the Scheller College of Business.

