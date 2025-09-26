Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 5 at Wake Forest

Share

Game Preview Brent Key Press Conference Student-Athlete Press Conferences Inside the Chart: Change of Course

No. 16/17 Georgia Tech Football (4-0, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 27 · 12:00 p.m. · Winston-Salem · Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 138 or 194 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
With 107 rushing yards last Saturday against Temple, r-Sr. RB Jamal Haynes vaulted into 12th place in Georgia Tech history with 2,293 career rushing yards. He needs just 72 more yards to move into the program’s all-time top 10.

THE TRAILER

THE UNIFORM

 

THE CAPTAINS

Coming Soon

MORE BUZZ

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Sunday: Tech Climbs in National Rankings
Sunday: VIDEO: Victory #4 – Cinematic Recap
Monday: Georgia Tech’s Nichols Earns ACC, National Recognition
Tuesday: VIDEO: Brent Key Press Conference
Tuesday: Game Preview
Wednesday: VIDEO: Tech’s King on SportsCenter, Efford on ACC PM
Wednesday: VIDEO: GT Players Media Availability
Wednesday: Fusile Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Thursday: #ProJackets Report
Thursday: Game 5 Uniform Reveal
Thursday: VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Change of Course

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final four home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Sept. 20 vs. Temple (Family Weekend/First Responders Day) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of this week’s Hike and Spike package, which includes tickets to Saturday’s football game versus Temple at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Friday’s highly anticipated volleyball showdown versus archrival Georgia at McCamish Pavilion. Click HERE for more on Hike and Spike special offer.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 5 Uniforms

White helmets, white jerseys, gold pants for Jackets' first of three regular-season trips to NC

Georgia Tech Football Unveils Game 5 Uniforms
Football Inside The Chart: Change of Course

From former DB to playmaking WR, Eric Rivers has the stage and success he believed he could attain

Inside The Chart: Change of Course
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Week 5 Media Availability

Head Coach Brent Key meets with the media before GT's ACC Road Opener at Wake Forest

VIDEO: Brent Key Week 5 Media Availability
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets