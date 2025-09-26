The Last Word Before Game 5 at Wake Forest

No. 16/17 Georgia Tech Football (4-0, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (2-1, 0-1 ACC)
Saturday, Sept. 27 · 12:00 p.m. · Winston-Salem · Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
Sideline Reporter: Dawn Davenport
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 138 or 194 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
With 107 rushing yards last Saturday against Temple, r-Sr. RB Jamal Haynes vaulted into 12th place in Georgia Tech history with 2,293 career rushing yards. He needs just 72 more yards to move into the program’s all-time top 10.
THE TRAILER
keep climbing.#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/qCh1B7YZIM
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 26, 2025
THE UNIFORM
Taking it on the road 🤫#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/dleqA4yEYq
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 25, 2025
⚪️⚪️🟡#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/SFRZ6O7t0C
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 25, 2025
THE CAPTAINS
Coming Soon
MORE BUZZ
𝗔 𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗩𝗔 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 🎧
Tune in to the debut of @RGAlpert's podcast, hosted by @AndyDemetra. This edition includes updates on the Fanning Center and upcoming Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field renovation, info on the 9-game ACC football slate and more!#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zp5Em3wwj1
— Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GTAthletics) September 26, 2025
Talk of the town 👑 pic.twitter.com/l6oklkndIv
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 25, 2025
Thank you to our equipment staff for everything they do behind the scenes. Couldn’t do it without you! 🦾#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/NOtjWC7OYx
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 24, 2025
The standard never changes 🔒
🗣️ @haynes_king10 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/A4YTntd9gG
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 24, 2025
focused on 1-0 every week.
🗣️ @Ahmari_saucy #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3jVeICSi7N
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 24, 2025
ICYMI: QB1 sat down with @SportsCenter last night 👀
Watch the full interview here
👉https://t.co/zlCNAouhsz pic.twitter.com/axu4S41VNp
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 24, 2025
Doing the small things right 🫡
🎙️ @kyle_efford
📺 @accnetwork #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/L4EadBweYx
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 24, 2025
.@GeorgiaTechFB's Kyle Efford has earned the nickname 'Certified Headache Donor' since middle school 😳 pic.twitter.com/B6xg44Nz0C
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 24, 2025
"Pressure is a privilege."
🎙️ @CoachBrentKeyGT #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lUOaAKfa28
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 23, 2025
An interesting number from the chart bunker: 📁
Last year @GeorgiaTechFB only had 13 plays from scrimmage of 40+ yards.
They already have 11 this year — from 10(!) different players. pic.twitter.com/wV9JLM10W3
— Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) September 22, 2025
Top 10 Fastest College Football Players of Week 4
9️⃣ 20.4 mph – Georgia Tech RB Daylon Gordon (@Daylon_1) #ReelSpeed
🔗 https://t.co/qrL6HYSf3o pic.twitter.com/GenbPpEulf
— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 22, 2025
