ACC Road Test Awaits No. 16 Tech at Wake Forest

TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Listen Online | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2025 GT Football Info Guide
Eric Rivers has caught a pass in 25-consecutive games, which is the longest current streak in the ACC and tied for the 14th-longest in the nation. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)
• No. 16/17 Georgia Tech hits the road for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday when it travels to Wake Forest for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
• After three-straight home games, Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is playing away from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field since its season-opening win at Colorado on Aug. 29.
• The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in the last 55 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025).
• Georgia Tech’s four-game winning streak is its longest since 2018 and matches its longest since it one five-straight on two occasions during its 11-3 campaign in ’14.
• The Jackets are in the top 25 for the second-consecutive week, marking the first time that they’ve nationally ranked in back-to-back weeks since they appeared in the first four polls of 2015.
• Georgia Tech continues to boast one of the nation’s top-20 offenses, as the Yellow Jackets rank 18th nationally in total offense (492.3 ypg). The Jackets’ top-20 attack is potent on the ground and through the air, as they rank 14th nationally in both rushing offense (249.3 ypg) and passing yards per completion (14.29).
• Last Saturday versus Temple, Tech averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per play, the sixth-highest single-game average in school history. Amazingly, it marked the second time this season that the Yellow Jackets recorded one of the top 10 yards-per-play averages in program history — on Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb, the Jackets averaged 11.9 yards per snap, their second-highest single-game average ever.
• Georgia Tech is 24-8 all-time against Wake Forest, including a 10-3 mark in Winston-Salem. The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight in the series.
2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games of the 2025 regular season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.
Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.
Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.