ACC Road Test Awaits No. 16 Tech at Wake Forest

Eric Rivers has caught a pass in 25-consecutive games, which is the longest current streak in the ACC and tied for the 14th-longest in the nation. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech athletics photo)

• No. 16/17 Georgia Tech hits the road for the first time in nearly a month on Saturday when it travels to Wake Forest for an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

• After three-straight home games, Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is playing away from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field since its season-opening win at Colorado on Aug. 29.

• The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in the last 55 seasons (1990, 2011, 2014 and 2025).

• Georgia Tech’s four-game winning streak is its longest since 2018 and matches its longest since it one five-straight on two occasions during its 11-3 campaign in ’14.

• The Jackets are in the top 25 for the second-consecutive week, marking the first time that they’ve nationally ranked in back-to-back weeks since they appeared in the first four polls of 2015.

• Georgia Tech continues to boast one of the nation’s top-20 offenses, as the Yellow Jackets rank 18th nationally in total offense (492.3 ypg). The Jackets’ top-20 attack is potent on the ground and through the air, as they rank 14th nationally in both rushing offense (249.3 ypg) and passing yards per completion (14.29).

• Last Saturday versus Temple, Tech averaged a whopping 9.8 yards per play, the sixth-highest single-game average in school history. Amazingly, it marked the second time this season that the Yellow Jackets recorded one of the top 10 yards-per-play averages in program history — on Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb, the Jackets averaged 11.9 yards per snap, their second-highest single-game average ever.

• Georgia Tech is 24-8 all-time against Wake Forest, including a 10-3 mark in Winston-Salem. The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight in the series.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS