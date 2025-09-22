Georgia Tech’s Nichols Earns ACC, National Recognition

THE FLATS – After playing a huge role in keeping Georgia Tech undefeated with a 45-24 win over Temple, Yellow Jackets punter Marshall Nichols (Atlanta, Ga./Holy Innocents Episcopal School) has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week and to the Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 list, the ACC and the Ray Guy Award announced on Monday.

Nichols averaged 51.2 yards over four booming punts in the win over Temple, with an even more impressive net average of 50.3 yards per kick. Two of his four punts were downed inside the 5 yard line – a 64-yarder that pinned Temple at its own 5 yard line and a 55-yarder that was downed at the 1.

Nichols’ 51.2-yard average against Temple is tied for the 19th-best in Georgia Tech single-game history.

For the season, the senior is averaging 48.1 yards per punt, which would rank second in the ACC and seventh nationally if he had enough attempts to qualify for the official conference and national rankings (Georgia Tech’s explosive offense has only punted nine times in four games, which leaves Nichols six attempts short of qualification for ACC and NCAA rankings).

By virtue of his inclusion on the Ray’s 8 list, which recognizes the nation’s top eight punters of each week, Nichols has earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award’s official 2025 watch list. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s top punter. Nichols was a candidate for the award in 2024, when he averaged 44.3 yards per punt as a junior at UNLV.

Nichols and the No. 16/17-ranked Yellow Jackets (4-0, 1-0 ACC) put their undefeated record on the line when they travel to Wake Forest for an ACC battle this Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN.

Georgia Tech returns home on Oct. 11 when it squares off with ACC rival Virginia Tech (kickoff time is expected to be announced on Monday, Sept. 29). Tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ Hall of Fame Weekend tilt with the Hokies are still available and can be purchased HERE.

