Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

JORDAN MASON had himself a Sunday, recording 16 carries for 116 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ 41-10 trounce of the Cincinnati Bengals. Mason took over as the starting running back this week after an injury to Aaron Jones. This was Mason’s first career multi-touchdown performance and his third-highest yards-per-carry in a single game with 7.3 YPC. With Mason set to serve as the primary back for the Vikings over the next few weeks, fans can expect the former Yellow Jacket to continue to shine. The Vikings head to Ireland to play the Pittsburgh Steelers as a part of NFL International Games this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

JACKSON HAWES recorded his first career NFL touchdown on Thursday night, catching a 5-yard pass from Josh Allen in their 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Hawes continues to see the field increasingly more, appearing in 43% of offensive snaps this past week. Though he’s primarily used as a blocking tight end, the rookie’s value for the Bills grows by the week. The Bills host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

ZEEK BIGGERS (DT– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

First NFL season

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills: Did not appear in 31-21 Dolphins’ loss.

Week 4: vs. New York Jets (Monday at 7:15 p.m. -TV: ESPN)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 3: at New York Giants: 1-2 XP, 3-4 FG (long of 54-yds) in Chiefs’ 22-9 victory over the New York Giants.

Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JACKSON HAWES (TE– BUFFALO BILLS)

First NFL season

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins: 1 catch, 5 yds, 1 TD in Bills’ 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Week 4: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB– MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

Fourth NFL season

Week 3: vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 16 carries, 116 yds, 2 TDs in Vikings’ 41-10 victory.

Week 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Dublin Game (Sunday 9:30 a.m. – TV: NFL Net)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S– DALLAS COWBOYS)

Third NFL season

Week 3: at Chicago Bears: 3 solo tackles in 31-14 Cowboys’ loss.

Week 4: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

DARREN WALLER (TE– MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Ninth NFL season

Week 3: at Buffalo Bills: Did not appear in 31-21 Dolphins’ loss, expected to make season debut this Sunday.

Week 4: vs. New York Jets (Monday at 7:15 p.m. -TV: ESPN)

KEION WHITE (DE– NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Third NFL season

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 total tackle in Patriots’ 21-14 loss.

Week 4: vs. Carolina Panthers (Sunday 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

DL Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OL Devin Cochran (Detroit Lions)

